Turkey-Egypt rapprochement ‘serious’ but Cairo demands key actions

In recent months, direct and reverse talks between Egypt and Turkey have signaled a rapprochement in the relationship, diplomatic sources say The National are the most serious to date.

In the past seven years, no love has been lost between the leaders of the two countries, Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. Mr. Erdogan has long viewed Mr. El Sisis’s reign as illegitimate, following the dismissal of Ankara’s ally, Mohammed Morsi.

Cairo has accused Turkey of unwarranted hostility towards Egypt and has reduced intelligence, diplomatic and trade relations since 2014.

Months after Mr Morsi’s removal from power, the respective ambassadors of Egypts and Turkey were sent home amid fiery rhetoric spewed out from both sides.

Many prominent Muslim Brotherhood figures, viewed with sympathy by the Turkish government but banned in Egypt, fled to Turkey, leading to accusations from Cairo of interfering in the internal affairs of the Egyptians.

The differences between the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya are perhaps more important in the deterioration of relations.

Ankara and Cairo supported opposing camps in the Libyan civil war. In the Mediterranean, Egypt has sided with Greece and Cyprus in a row over gas exploration which Turkey sees as an attack on its territorial rights.

These scenarios led Ankara to conclude security and maritime agreements with the Libyan government based in Tripoli at the end of 2019, deepening the confrontation with Cairo. The two countries have increasingly found themselves on opposite sides of regional conflicts, from Syria to Libya as well as in the Gulf crisis.

But in the direct talks that began in Washington last August, sources say The National there has been seriousness and progress in the rapprochement in a way that has not been seen in the previous two years.

With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting both countries hard, Turkey’s economy strained, the Gulf crisis abating and an awareness by Ankara that El Sisi is here to stay, these talks have moved forward.

Sources say that while in the previous two years Mr. Erdogan took precedence over his advisers, wasting those efforts in speeches blowing up Egypt, this time the rhetoric has been toned down.

Intelligence and defense cooperation between the two countries has also accelerated, the sources said.

Last month, Turkey reportedly ordered the country’s Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated media to stop broadcasting negative coverage of Sisi’s government. At the same time, the official rhetoric has improved.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu highlighted diplomatic contacts between former enemies while Defense Minister Hulusi Akar pointed out that countries share history and traditions. Erdogans spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said a new chapter can be opened in Turkey-Egypt relations.

Previously, there had been signs that Mr. El Sisis’s government did not view its differences with Ankara as insurmountable.

A maritime deal with Greece in August last year took into account Turkish claims to the limited sovereignty of the Greek islands located a few kilometers off the Anatolian coast.

It is in particular the energy cooperation of the Eastern Mediterranean which is at the origin of the rapprochement on the Ankaras side, said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkish expert and scholar.

Ankara is watching how rivals Greece, Israel and Egypt come together, establishing natural gas initiatives, while its left behind, said Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Institute of Washington for Middle East policy. The National.

This leaves Turkey with an ally in the eastern Mediterranean: the government of Tripoli in Libya.

In seeking rapprochement with Egypt and Israel, an isolated Mr Erdogan is trying to corner Turkey’s oldest adversary in the eastern Mediterranean, namely Greece, Cagaptay argued.

But despite the crackdown on Brotherhood-affiliated media, the expert and author of The new sultan sees the Egypt-Turkey rapprochement at its beginnings.

We still need more confidence-building measures before we talk about a possible normalization of relations, Cagaptay said.

Egypt demands that Ankara hand over figures of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood who live in exile in Turkey. One of them is Yehia Moussa, indicted by Cairo in 2019 for the assassination of the Attorney General of Egypts, Hisham Barakat.

Another demand from Egypt involves a change in Mr. Erdogans’ rhetoric and recognition of the Sisi government. Some of the ideas launched include a visit by Erdogan to Cairo, which would symbolically contradict his anti-Sisi remarks in recent years.

Mr Cagaptay sees the outlook as premature, saying it would first require an adjustment in Mr Erdogans’ rhetoric in general.

The rhetoric of the Muslim Brotherhood is [Mr Erdogans] bread and butter, so there will be an adjustment beforehand.

Mithat Rende, a former Turkish ambassador, agrees that Cairo demands action.

The Egyptians would love to see the action – the Turks need to walk, not just talk to show, for example, that they will keep the Muslim Brotherhood at bay, especially those still operating in Istanbul.

Turkey has expressed the desire for a new Mediterranean agreement, a delimitation agreement and an exclusive economic zone that would provide Egypt with additional territory the size of Qatar, Rende said. The National.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry and the Presidents’ Communication Directorate declined to comment on current developments.

Veysel Kurt, a researcher at the pro-government think tank SETA, said the quest for standardization. led to an optimistic atmosphere, and added that the renewal of ambassadors and a new maritime agreement between Turkey and Egypt are not so far-fetched ”.