‘Mom’ on Indira Gandhi: Gehlot accuses Modi of ignoring role in liberation of Bangladesh





Rajasthani Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring Indira Gandhi’s role in creating Bangladesh, saying he did not mention it during his visit there to mark the 50th anniversary of its independence. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor made a similar accusation but later apologized, conceding on Twitter that Modi referred to the former prime minister when he took part in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the independence of Bangladesh. Indian forces defeated the Pakistani army in 1971, capturing thousands of its soldiers. Speaking to the railway workers, Gehlot claimed that Modi skipped any reference to Indira Gandhi during the recent visit to Bangladesh. “Indira Gandhi did not bow to threats from the United States. But it is the country’s misfortune that the Prime Minister goes to Bangladesh and does not mention how Indira Gandhi contributed and 90,000 troops surrendered, ”Gehlot said. The congressman said that the respect Modi had from foreign governments and non-resident Indians during his overseas visits was not just for him. This is respect for India’s 70-year journey of independence, the CM added in his video conference address to North Western Railway employees. JOIN NOW: The telegram chain explained express Today, an American newspaper wrote that democracy in India is shrinking and the country’s system is under criticism, the CM said. He said the nation is heading for a “dangerous turn.” The BJP is committed to implementing the RSS agenda, Gehlot said, also referring to the “jihad love” right-wing claim that young Muslims marry Hindu women to convert them. Gehlot alleged that the judiciary, the Election Commission of India, the Income Tax Department and other agencies were working under pressure. Regarding railways, he said it was a priority sector for former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He said the rail network has played an important role in sustaining a country of different languages ​​and religions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos