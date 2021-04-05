



Currently, the registry permit a search of residential addresses and full identification numbers of directors of Hong Kong companies. Under changes proposed on March 30 by Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam, who reports to Beijing, the government plans to show only partial ID numbers and correspondence addresses, and in a later phase, companies will be able to keep all information private. This will destroy a accountability tool which has often been used to penetrate labyrinthine property structures. Ms Lam said it was necessary to protect oneself from practice doxing or disclosing information online. But a more likely explanation is to provide cover for the Chinese elite who want to hide their illicit financial gains under layers of meaningless names and PO boxes. The proposal is a setback for media freedom; journalists have often relied on recording investigate commercial transactions involving China. Phone sterilization independent journalism is consistent with China’s broad crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, including the imposition of a restrictive national security law and the arbitrary pursuit of pro-democracy forces. But the registry is also a mainstay of Hong Kong’s appeal as a financial center, allowing banks and others to do their due diligence. Such verification has long given confidence to those doing business in Hong Kong. The Chinese leadership accepted the transfer of Hong Kong to Britain in 1997 by promising one country, two systems, making Hong Kong a beacon of the rule of law and political freedom. But Beijing sucks the beacon. Chinese leaders are likely still furious at public disclosures of their family members’ secret wealth. In 2012, the New York Times revealed that relatives of then Prime Minister Wen Jiabao had grown rich but their identities were hidden behind layers of partnerships and investment vehicles involving friends, co-workers and business partners and veiled by a complex network of holdings up to five stages distant from operating companies. Ultimately, their identity was established in corporate and regulatory documents, the Times said. That year, Bloomberg News revealed that the relatives of Xi Jinping, then vice-president, had also become very rich, the investments hidden from public view by several holding companies but discovered in thousands of pages of regulatory filings. Xi, now president of China as he forces Hong Kong to come to heel, may want to block any further embarrassing revelations by spying on reporters. By closing that door, he also exposes as fiction the promise that economic freedom can survive while other freedoms are stifled.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos