Jokowi appreciates Republika 2020 change figures





Jokowi mentioned the five role models and inspirations for the Indonesian people. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressly expressed his gratitude for the implementation of the Figures of the change of the Republika 2020. Five personalities in total received this award because they are considered to have an important role for Indonesia in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I appreciate the effort Republic to give appreciation to the change the numbers which has made a significant contribution to efforts to prevent and manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, ”President Jokowi said in his virtual remarks when awarding the 2020 Republika change figure on Monday evening (5/4). The President also sent his congratulations to the five personalities who were crowned this evening “Figures of change in the Republika 2020”. The five, the president said, had to be elected because of their exemplary status and their inspiration to the people of Indonesia. “To continue to do good and help others, contribute to the progress of Indonesia,” Jokowi said. The existence of the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020, the president said, presented many challenges for the entire global community, including Indonesia. Along with the challenges and issues that arise, lessons and encouragement for human transformation are also emerging. The pandemic, Jokowi said, has also sparked a spirit of brotherhood among the people. “Doing new things that were difficult for us to do before. The pandemic has generated unity, care and solidarity. Mobilize all elements of society to work together, move together, help others, whatever the differences, ”the president said. In addition, Jokowi added, the Covid-19 pandemic has also encouraged the birth of more research and innovation that would be useful for the nation in the future. From this research, it is hoped that various updates will emerge that can help Indonesia emerge from the pandemic. “At the time of the pandemic, national resilience, independence is put to the test. We are in competition with many countries for medical devices, vaccines. We are also encouraged to be self-sufficient, to be able to meet our own needs. Reduce dependency and become more independent, ”he said. However, the predicament during the pandemic, Jokowi added, has spawned inventors and characters who spread kindness. The pandemic, the president said, has brought more change for the nation. As everyone knows, this evening took place the Republika Change Figure Prize 2020. Five personalities were nominated Figure of the change of the Republika 2020 for their activities during the corona pandemic which provided a lot of change and inspiration. These five numbers are considered to spread good positive values ​​and help move society optimistically in the face of the corona pandemic.







