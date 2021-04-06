Connect with us

Other Sheffield pubs announce reopening plans for April 12 as Boris Johnson confirms the easing of the lockdown

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to serve their customers outside from next Monday, the Prime Minister confirmed today, and publicans in Sheffield have responded quickly, many using the hashtag #beerisnear.

Kelham Island Tavern tweeted: Now that Boris has confirmed that the beer gardens will be open on the 12th, we can let you all know that we will.

< class="">“/>< style="display:block;padding-top:66.5568%;"/>The Kelham Island Tavern is one of the last pubs to announce its reopening from Monday April 12 (Photo: Google)
The Kelham Island Tavern is one of the last pubs to announce its reopening from Monday April 12 (Photo: Google)

He added that his beer garden would be open only to people without reservations, without reservations, and would be open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Mondays, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays. a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. .

The Greystones tweeted: Beyond the excitement of saying this time next week, we’ll serve you some cold draft beer! It might be cold, but wow, it’s been happening for a long time! We missed you.

The Stag’s Head on Psalter Lane wrote: This time next week we will all be open for business, outside. Remember to bring your face masks to bite the toilet and remember that is the six or two household rule! Download your test and trace app in advance! First come, first served for the tables! Oh and wear a BIG COAT.

The Raven Inn in Walkley said: Finally it’s confirmed !! I look forward to welcoming you back to this sunny space (hopefully) from Thursday 15th.

The rule of six. No reservations required, first come, first served. No limit on table times.

Beer lovers at CAMRA Sheffield & District have put together the following handy list of over 160 pubs in and around Sheffield that it says have outdoor spaces and have announced that they will open as soon as they are cleared.

6Anglers Rest, Millers Dale

8Away we Go Cafe, Millhouses

11 Banner Cross, Banner Cross

13Bar Stewards, Kelham Island

15Beer Engine, Highfield (from April 30)

16 House Beer, Sharrow Vale

18 Benjamin Huntsman (JD Wetherspoon), Sheffield City Center

22Bluecoat (JD Wetherspoon), Rotherham

24 British Oak, Mosborough

25Broadfield, Edge of the Nether

27Bubba Bar @ Steel Yard Kelham, Neepsend

31Château, Castleton (from April 29)

33Champs Sports Bar & Grill, Sharrow

35Closed store, Commonside

37Coach & Horses, Dronfield

39Craft & Dough, Kelham Island

40 Cricket Inn, Totley Bents

41 Crisis, Large Long Stone

42 False Crusaders, Norton Lees

45 Crown and Glove, Stannington

46Cutlers Arms, Rotherham

47 Dead Donkey, Edge of the Nether

49Devonshire Arms, Middle Handley

50 Dorothy Pax, Victoria Quays (Sheffield City Center)

51Drone Valley Brewery, Unstone (from Saturday April 17)

52Dronfield Arms, Dronfield

55Ecclesall Ale Club, Sharrow

58Forum, Sheffield City Center

60 Fox and Dogs, Marsh Lane

61Francis Newton (JD Wetherspoon), Broom

62Fuggle Bunny Brewhouse, halfway

63Gardeners Rest, Neepsend

65Great Gatsby, Sheffield City Center

68Hallamshire House, side of the town

69Hammer & Pincers, Bents Green (from April 29)

70Head of Steam, Sheffield City Center

71Hill Top Sports & Social Club, Dronfield Hilltop

72Hyde Park Inn, Dronfield Hilltop

73Inc Sheffield, Shalesmoor

74Industry Tap, Sheffield City Center

76 Jolly Farmer, Dronfield Woodhouse

77Kelham Island Tavern, Kelham Island

78Kelham Kitchen & Wine Bar, Neepsend

80Ladybower Inn, near Bamford

81Leadmill, Sheffield City Center

83Little John Inn, Hathersage

84Manor House Hotel, Dronfield

87Milestone, crystal peaks

89Millowners Arms, Kelham Island

90Miners Arms, Hundall (from April 30)

91Monsal Head Hotel (Stables Bar), Little Longstone

92Mount Pleasant, Norton Lees

95New Barrack Tavern, Hillsborough (from April 30)

96 Norfolk Weapons, Ringinglow

97Nursery Tavern, Sharrow

98OHM Food Yard, Sheffield City Center

101Oxbow, Woodhouse Mill (from April 29)

102Parish Oven, Thorpe Salvin

108Picture House Social, Nether Edge

110 Pioneer Club, Dronfield

111Pitcher & Piano, Sheffield City Center

112Plow Inn, Hathersage

114Plug / Lane7, Sheffield City Center

115 Prince of Wales, Norton Lees

116Psalter Hotel, Nether Edge

122Rawson Spring (JD Wetherspoon), Hillsborough

124Revolution, Sheffield City Center

125 Ridgeway Arms, Mosborough

126 Rising Sun, Void Green

128Riverside, Kelham Island

130Rose & Crown, Stannington

131 Saw Grinders Union, Shalesmoor

132 Sheaf House, Highfield

133 Sheaf Island (JD Wetherspoon), Sharrow

134 Sheffield Tap, Sheffield City Center

135 Sheffield Waterworks Company (JD Wetherspoon), Sheffield City Center

136 Shepley Spitfire, Totley Rise

137 Sheep Shoulder, Worrall

138Sidney and Matilda, Sheffield City Center

139Slug & Lettuce, Sheffield City Center

140Something Brew Inn, Rawmarsh

142Sportsman, Norton Woodseats

143Springvale Tavern, common side

145 Steel Foundry (JD Wetherspoon), Meadowhall

146Tap House Bar, Kelham Island

147 Goods Terrace, Sheffield City Center

148Thornbridge Brewery Tap Room, Bakewell

149 Three Merry Boys, Lodge Moor

151Triple Point Brewery & Bar, Sheffield City Center

152 True Loves, Victoria Quay (Sheffield City Center)

153Two Thirds Beer Co, Nether Edge

154Wagon and horses (JD Wetherspoon), Chapeltown

155Wagon and horses, mills

156Walkabout, Sheffield City Center

157Walkley Cottage, Walkley

158Washington, Sheffield City Center

159 Wentworth House Hotel, Carbrook

161White lion, large long stone

163 Winter Green, Waverley

165Yellow Arch Studios Bar, Neepsend

166Ye Olde Bowling Green Inn, Bradwell

167Ye Old Mustard Pot, Midhopestones

169Yorkshire Bridge Inn, near Bamford

