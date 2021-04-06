Allow vaccination for everyone over 25: Uddhav to PM

Maharashtra records 155 more deaths; active cases cross 4.5 lakh; Mumbai reports peak of 9,879 cases



There was no slowdown in the Maharashtras case spike on Monday as the state saw a huge increase of 47,288 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its number of active cases past the 4 mark .50 lakh to reach 4.51.375.

A total of 155 deaths (of which 123 were reported in the past 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period) brought the toll to 56,033 people. Unlike the tip, only 26,252 patients were discharged. The state collection rate has now fallen to 83.38%. While the total tally reached 30.57.885, the cumulative recoveries stand at 25.49.075.

Out of a total of 2,07,15,793 lab samples tested so far, 30,57,885 (with the mean case positivity increasing to 14.76%) returned positive with more than 1.75 lakh samples tested over the past few years. last 24 hours, said Dr Pradeep Awate. The case fatality rate in the United States has gradually fallen to 1.83%.

Mumbai has reported 9,879 new cases, bringing its total to 4,62,560, of which 66,803 are active. With 21 dead, the death toll in the city rose to 11,800. In view of the surge in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to authorize the vaccination of all those over. 25 years in the state. Mr Thackeray also thanked Mr Modi for accepting his proposal to allow all people over 45 to be eligible for inoculation, a statement from the Maharashtra CMO read.

Mr Thackeray, in his letter, said the state has always provided transparent information and increased testing. We are taking action with the determination that every COVID-19 patient must be cured. We have put in place strict restrictions as part of the Breaking the Chain campaign to prevent the virus from becoming more harmful than last year, he said.

He added that the state had taken the COVID-19 vaccination very seriously and that 76.86 lakh people had been vaccinated in the state until April 4, of which 4.62 lakh people had been vaccinated in one. only day on April 3.

State changes ordinance

As part of its Break the Chain order, the government added other essential services to its April 4 order. These include gasoline pumps and petroleum products, all types of freight services, data centers, cloud service providers, IT and infrastructure services, government and private security services, and vendors. of fruits. However, in accordance with the instructions of the central government, employees working in these establishments or companies should be vaccinated.

Until that happens, they will have to carry a negative RT-PCR certificate. Anyone who breaks the rules will be fined 1,000, read the directive.

Anyone arriving or leaving by train, bus or plane between 8:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. must have an official ticket in order to be able to get to stations or home during curfew. Industrial workers are allowed to come and go between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. according to their work schedule on the basis of their identity card. If a student taking an exam wants to return home after 8 p.m., they will need to have an entrance ticket.

Meanwhile, Pune District has registered more than 8,000 new cases, bringing its total to 5,84,969. According to figures from the State Department of Health, six deaths have been reported, with the total number of deaths rising to 8,440. According to district officials, however, the number of active cases has exceeded 78,000, while the total death toll has exceeded 10,250.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha has reported more than 3,600 cases, with a total of 2,49,867, of which 55,926 are active. According to figures from the state Department of Health, the district has reported 10 deaths, bringing its death toll to 4,081.

Nashik in northern Maharashtra reported a peak of more than 4,000 cases, bringing its total to 1,977,725, of which 34,540 are active while 13 deaths brought its total death toll to 2,315.