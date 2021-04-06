Anti-Trump Republican Michael Wood endorsed for seat by Texas biggest newspaper





Michael Wood, an anti-Donald Trump Republican running for a special election in Texas, has just been endorsed by the state’s largest newspaper.

The Dallas Morning News on Monday recommended Wood to represent the 6th Congressional District. The approval comes amid a Republican primary that currently has more than 20 candidates. The competition is scheduled for May 1st.

“Considering the crowds, it is unlikely that a candidate will total more than 50% of the vote in this open competition, which means the top two finalists will advance to a second round,” the editorial board wrote in an editorial.

He continued: “Nonetheless, our nod in this race goes to Michael Wood, 34, a Fort Worth businessman and military veteran who we believe embodies key Conservative principles of limited government, low taxes, debt reduction, reform of rights programs, religious freedom, free trade (including a tough stance on China’s abuses), and support for Second Amendment rights. “

Texas’ 6th Congressional District re-elected Rep. Ron Wright, a Republican, in the November general election, but Wright died three months later after contracting COVID-19.

Wood announced his candidacy on March 1. In his first campaign video, Wood warned that the GOP must not become “a cult of personality” and specifically blamed former President Donald Trump for Republican election losses in the 2020 cycle.

Wood said he couldn’t bring himself to vote for Trump in 2016 because he considered him “unfit to be the commander-in-chief.” But he backed him in the 2020 race, saying he was “a better president than I expected, especially when it comes to judges, deregulation and Israel.”

“But he no longer deserves that support,” reads Wood’s campaign website. “His actions since Election Day have been appalling and he bears direct responsibility for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This man has lost his right to lead my party again and for the good of the country, the patriotic Republicans must stand. and tell the world, “Donald Trump doesn’t represent us anymore.” “

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who is leading the charge against the Trump wing of the party caucus with his new “country first” political action committee, celebrated the newspaper’s endorsement of Wood. Dallas.

“Congratulations! Americans deserve serious conversations about real issues… that’s what @ COUNTRY_F1RST and @michaelwoodtx are like,” Kinzinger posted on Twitter.

According to Politico, Kinzinger’s PAC has so far given $ 100,000 to congressional candidates, including Wood.

The Dallas Morning News said in its Monday op-ed that while he “does not see any agreement with Wood at all on all points, including some aspects of his position on immigration, but believes Wood represents a bridge for the GOP to find its goal, “the newspaper wrote, adding that Wood” could help the party find its core conservative principles. “

Wood wrote to Newsweek that this approval “was a milestone in our campaign.”

“In a crowded field filled with so many seasoned politicians, our biggest hurdle has been name identification. The editorial has already dramatically increased our visibility and we’re seeing those results in our fundraising,” said Wood. “He also sent out a strong statement because it was the only endorsement in a ‘jungle primary’ competition – the council felt I was the best candidate to represent 6th District, regardless of the party. I’m very grateful for supporting him, and I’m excited about the boost to my campaign as we enter the home stretch.

Michael Wood is a Republican candidate for the Texas 6th Congressional District House of Representatives. Wood was endorsed by the state’s largest newspaper on Monday. Michael Wood for Congress

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos