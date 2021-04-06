Letters to the Editor 04/05/2021 | Notice

Editor: I would like to know if the citizens of this country realize the damage the Democratic Party is doing by dismantling the unity that has taken so many decades to draw closer to minorities and races.

No matter where I look, people of all minorities and races work together in all types of jobs and positions. It is a country where, if you work hard, you can most of the time be successful regardless of minority or race.

I can’t stand up when I see a handful of people mourning racism for everything. I saw a black woman on television screaming that this area is for black people. I could guarantee that if a white man shouted this there would be a group that would mourn the racism.

Mostly, I wonder what happens to mixed race children? Don’t they have their place? Have they ever heard Dear 1970’s hit song, Half Breed?

From what I saw, many minorities struggled. It took many years for most people to come to terms with each other as equals, as they should be. I know there are so many who are still racist and they are not just white people.

Awake, hatred runs through all minorities and races. I see a huge error, it seems to me that these groups are retreating, towards segregation. The story is there for a reason, learn it.

Don’t let these narrow-minded people break the foundations that many have fought and worked so hard for just to gain power.

FREDERICK YANULAVICH

JESSUP

Editor: It is instructive to visit the local Social Security Administration offices and see the number of empty offices once occupied by staff.

We’re told the coronavirus vacancies have been handled by brilliant technology, but the jury is still out on that claim. Much depends on having human intelligence in place to restrain systems that would otherwise go wild.

I struggle with the Internal Revenue Service version of the systems that don’t work, if for no other reason fail to ask the right questions. The skunk at this garden party is adjusted and secret gross income, which can be changed. Apparently that can change when business tax preparers send out corrected returns. We then find that the preparer does not engage with the IRS to verify the current adjusted income. Maybe they’re not allowed to charge a fee for doing something sane. The IRS came up with a series of numbers to keep it simple, but it created the AGI monster.

The IRS online system seems prone to citing errors, even in minor punctuation marks. After five attempts to achieve perfection, the unhappy user will be asked to wait 24 hours and try again, even if the IRS resources remain overloaded. Then the user waits 10 days to two weeks to get an automated paper report. The blame has been fixed on COVID-19, but we had more than a few issues in 2018 and 2019.

Now I am in the clutches of a tax preparer who is abusing his use of the word free. The one I’m using operates in a conflicting symbiotic relationship with the IRS in which John Q. Public is reliably beaten back and forth.

TR PHILLIPS

SCRANTON

Editor: Gerrymandered legislative districts mean lawmakers choose their constituents instead of the other way around.

After the 2010 census, the Harrisburg Republicans controlled the five-person committee that carried out the redistribution. They drew boundaries for districts to favor Republicans, which is part of why they control the State House and Senate, even though Pennsylvania has 4.2 million registered Democrats compared to 3.5 million Republicans. . The districts of Gerrymandered lean heavily one way or the other, so lawmakers don’t always do what’s best for the state, but rather act in a way that pleases their base.

Gerrymandering can be eliminated if the Legislative and Congressional Redistribution Act, House Bill 22, is passed. Five people represent Lackawanna County in Harrisburg Reps: Bridget Kosierowski of Waverly Township, Kyle Mullins of Blakely, Marty Flynn of Scranton, Mike Carroll of Avoca and Karen Boback of Harveys Lake. But only Kosierowski co-sponsored the bill.

Our democracy is not a spectator-type institution. It is important that citizens express their opinions with their legislators. Lawmakers are paying attention. Therefore, please call or write to your legislators and tell them that you no longer want gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. Please encourage them to pass Senate Bills 222 and HB 22. Pennsylvania ranks among the most corrupt states today. Ending gerrymandering would put the state on the right track.

JOE CZARNECKI

DALLAS

Editor: Contact state officials and tell them to vote no on Bill 606, which would allow radar for municipal police.

Radar is only for money, not safety; this bill represents a potential tax for each driver. What is the motivation for giving the municipal police a radar? The radar lobby says this makes it easier to enforce speed limits. But speed limits are politically set at dangerous speeds between 8 and 16 mph slower than speeds people drive safely. This makes it easier to write tickets.

The House must end the for-profit, unsafe law enforcement racketeering that has plagued Harrisburg. Funding the government on the backs of drivers under the guise of safety is irresponsible.

People can have significantly safer roads if lawmakers pass a law to set all Pennsylvania speed limits at the safest speed for each road – that’s the 85th percentile speed. The Minnesota Department of Transportation defines the 85th percentile speed as the speed at which or below which 85% of all vehicles move freely past a monitored point.

Traffic and transportation engineers use the 85th percentile speed as a guide to set limits at safe speeds, minimize collisions, and promote even traffic. When posted limits reflect the speeds people drive safely, there is no need to exaggerate. The less than 3% of motorists who drive dangerously fast easily can be dealt with by law enforcement without radar.

TOM McCAREY

BERWYN,

CHESTER COUNTY