Former Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany sells house in Tampa





TAMPA Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump, listed on the market Monday the home she owns with her husband and former Tampa Bay Rays reliever. The asking price for the Davis Islands house is $ 1.1 million.

The Tampa couple bought the home in 2017 for $ 650,000, according to records from real estate appraisers.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is interviewed by Fox News, Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin) [ JACQUELYN MARTIN | AP ]

Since then, they have undertaken major renovations, said real estate agent Becky Slocum, who works for Smith & Associates Real Estate.

They have done a great job of making this home their own in their renovations since purchasing it, she said, including some floor plan changes.

RELATED: Power Couple Rays: One Strikes, The Other Throws Donald Trump

The house has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to the listing. It sits on a double lot, has a large screened porch and a stunning crystal chandelier in the formal dining room, the listing shows. The property also includes a guest house in the back yard.

The home owned by Kayleigh McEnany and Sean Gilmartin was listed on Monday for $ 1.1 million. [ Natural Light Photography, Ed Chittenden, courtesy of Becky Slocum ]An interior view of the Tampa home sold by Kayleigh McEnany and Sean Gilmartin. [ Natural Light Photography, Ed Chittenden, courtesy of Becky Slocum ]

Fox News Channel recently announced that McEnany will be joining as co-host. Although the new job means a relocation to New York City, the couple can still buy a different property to keep it in the area, Slocum said.

She has family on the island, so I think she will always have something to do with Tampa Bay, she says.

The Davis Islands home owned by Kayleigh McEnany and Sean Gilmartin has a screened porch. The house was listed on Monday for $ 1.1 million. [ Natural Light Photography, Ed Chittenden, courtesy of Becky Slocum ]





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos