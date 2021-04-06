Pakistan to elevate Gilgit Baltistan to provincial status





Pakistan is on the verge of elevating Gilgit Baltistan to provincial status and with this one initiative it will be able to meet the at least seven decades old demand of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to merge with the land. constitutionally, securing the vital geostrategic road of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and protecting tourism, water and energy economic interests with the construction of the Bunji and Diamer-Bhasha dams.

However, few quarters have raised objections to the shift to the varied narratives that need to be addressed. All stakeholders, including major political parties, agreed to the proposal to grant interim provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan. The decision will meet people’s long-term aspirations and help address local concerns and representation issues.

In September 2020, the Pakistani government announced its intention to make Gilgit-Baltistan an interim province represented in parliament. On November 1, 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government would give the region provisional provincial status.

The government also released a new political map on August 4, 2020, showing the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, including Gilgit-Baltistan, as a disputed region awaiting settlement based on the United Nations Security Council resolution.

On March 9, 2021, the Gilgit-Baltistan legislature unanimously passed a resolution to make the region an interim province of the country. The resolution stated that a bill to amend Pakistan’s constitution to declare Gilgit-Baltistan a province should be passed taking into account Pakistan’s main position on Kashmir.

Opposition parties have agreed in principle to support the decision to make Gilgit-Baltistan an interim province. The people of the region want their region to be merged with Pakistan and declared a separate province.

This action will have no negative effect on the Kashmir issue as it will be linked to the final settlement of the issue on the basis of Pakistan’s main position. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan would continue to support their Kashmiri brothers politically and morally.

Pakistan grants only provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan while its position on the UN Security Council resolution on Kashmir remains the same. Pakistan and China jointly built the Karakoram through Gilgit-Baltistan, while the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor follows the same route.

The rulers of Kashmir have been given confidence and they already understand that India is relying on the distortion of facts and fake news on this issue.

Pakistan’s political and military leaders have raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Indians in international forums, including the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations General Assembly and human rights organizations. of man, and there is no compromise on the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris.

The previous government followed a policy of appeasement from India and put the Kashmir issue on the back burner. Such a position on Kashmir encouraged Modi to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Indians.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan fought for the liberation of Gilgit-Baltistan and requested the provisional status of a province, the new arrangement will have a provision to allow a plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolution for the final settlement of the matter.

The granting of provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan will be a decisive step in opening up new development paths for the region. The Prime Minister is also expected to make an important statement regarding the granting to Gilgit-Baltistan of the status of provisional province of Pakistan.

The federal government has already embarked on a comprehensive tourism development program in the northern regions, a region unparalleled in terms of beauty, charm and hospitality in the world. The infrastructural developments related to the China-Pakistan economic corridor have further facilitated travel and will contribute to positive developments.

