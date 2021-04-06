Jokowi considered worthy of running to replace Megawati, Refly Harun: really wants, he’s building a political dynasty





PR TASIKMALAYA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is one of the candidates who is considered the most suitable personality to become the General President (Ketum) of the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP) to replace Megawati Soekarnoputri. In response to this, constitutional law expert Refly Harun revealed that he has every confidence that Jokowi would be happy to accept the post if he is appointed or appointed as the head of the PDIP party to build a political dynasty. . Indeed, Jokowi has currently built a political dynasty thanks to his son and son-in-law, who also now occupy a strategic position within the government as regional leader. Also read: Sudjiwo Tedjo: according to Rasaku, nature never likes disasters, only seeks a new balance “Jokowi would have liked it if he was asked to be the head of the PDIP because Jokowi had already built a political dynasty. There are already his children and his son-in-law who have become heads of regions, and maybe not is it not impossible that his second son Kaesang will also progress in the Pilkada 2024, “Refly Harun said via his YouTube channel. PikiranRakyat-Tasikmalaya.com, Monday April 5, 2021. In addition, Refly Harun revealed that currently Jokowi needs a political party vehicle. Thus, Refly Harun suspects that if Jokowi cannot control the PDIP, he may take over or be asked to become the general chairman or supervisory board of another party. Also read: After NTT Flash Flood, Kupang is like a city of death because the electricity is always recovering “If you can control the PDIP, that’s fine, but if you don’t, maybe it will take over or be aligned to become the chairman or board of directors of other parties, where the party can become the backbone, supporters of the President Jokowi dynasty, ”he continued.







