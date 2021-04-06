‘Boris Johnson is afraid Tory MPs will oppose his decisions to facilitate Covid lockdown’ – Voice of the Mirror





Relaxing lockdowns as infection, hospitalization and death rates plummet is not without risk. But the huge success of the NHS mass vaccination program allows all parts of the UK to take calculated bets. From Monday in England, all shops, hairdressers and gyms will reopen. Cafes, pubs and restaurants will be able to serve customers seated outside. All of this is welcome. Boris Johnsons reluctance to what happens after this is more than caution. He is afraid of conservative MPs opposed to any introduction of Covid certificates to, for example, go to pubs. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are making progress, but it is unfortunate that in London an uncertain Prime Minister is grappling with internal Party issues. His only concern should be what is best for life and livelihood. Experts warn infections could increase, but the shots mean a third wave shouldn’t be as deadly as the first and second. Individually, we have to be careful. Collectively, there is real hope.

(Image: Getty Images)

Digi tax law Supermarket boss Richard Walkers is calling for a digital government tax to equalize Main Street and online retailers are on the money. Hitting brick and mortar stores as Amazon’s likes legally get an easy tax run is bad for communities and the economy. Street shops are the beating heart of our cities and leaving them to die would destroy Britain a bit. In life, sometimes we don’t appreciate what we have until it is gone. Lets save our High Streets before it’s too late. Inspirational hero Captain Sir Tom Moores’ ability to inspire us even after death is a mark of the impact he has had in the pandemic. There are plans to use what would have been his 101st birthday to raise money for charities. Proof, if needed, that Capt Tom was right tomorrow will be a good day.







