Iran, China make history with strategic deal

Tehran Singing a long-term strategic cooperation plan with China amid renewed nuclear diplomacy with the West, Iran is setting the stage for charting a new foreign policy direction that would strengthen the country’s positions on the stage international.

As the world held its breath to see how Iran and the United States emerge from the nuclear impasse, Tehran surprised the world by signing a comprehensive cooperation plan with Beijing and striking an austere note on the stated plan of the United States to extend and strengthen Iran’s 2015. nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On March 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the plan, bringing Tehran-Beijing relations in various fields to a new strategic level.

The plan, officially known as the Comprehensive Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China, was widely hailed by almost all Iranian officials as a strategic decision, although they differed in one way or another. another on the reasons behind the consolidation of ties with China.

The first negotiations on the plan date back to 2016, when Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a successful visit to Iran in which China and Iran announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to the Chinese ambassador. in Iran Chang Hua. Since then, Chang told The Tehran Times, exchanges and cooperation in various fields of the two countries have become increasingly close.

Iranian officials from all political backgrounds have addressed two sets of views on the plan. Some of them place it in the larger context of Iran’s troubled relations with the West.

The signing of the roadmap for the strategic partnership between Iran and China is part of the policy of active resistance. The world is not just the West and the West is not just America, UK, France and Germany breaking the law, tweeted Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme Council of the Iranian national security on March 29.

Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf echoed the same view, saying the Iran-China strategic plan was an important warning to the United States.

We add that we welcome this decision. If the signing of the document is based on this belief that the world is not just the West and that the coming century (21st century) is the Asian century, this would be seen as a strategic step, said the speaker.

Other Iranian officials said the plan itself was a strategic choice.

Iran attaches great importance to its relations with China and strengthening cooperation with China is a strategic choice for Iran, said the Iranian Foreign Minister as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Ambassador Chang noted that Tehran and Beijing are determined to move forward with the plan.

Wang Y’s recent successful visit to Iran shows that both sides attach great importance to the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership and have the political will to further promote it, the Chinese ambassador told The Tehran Times.

He further noted that Wang repeatedly stressed during his recent visit to Iran that no matter how the world situation develops, China’s willingness to develop Sino-Iranian relations will not change.

This may explain why China has decided to sign the plan with Iran at the moment. Some political circles close to Hassan Rouhani’s government have argued that full implementation of the Iran-China plan may hinge on improving relations with the West, largely by reviving the JCPOA and lifting US sanctions. But China has made it clear that its strategic cooperation with Iran will not be subject to international developments.

Instead of focusing on international developments, including those related to the JCPOA, China seems to attach more importance to regional developments, which is clear from the five-point initiative proposed by Foreign Minister Wang during his recent visit to Iran. According to the ambassador, the Chinese initiative promotes mutual respect among countries in the region, defends fairness and justice by supporting a solid solution to the Palestinian question, rooted in non-proliferation efforts, promotes collective security and accelerates development cooperation.

China stands ready to keep in close contact with all parties on the five-point initiative and to work closely to promote peace, security and development in the Middle East [West Asia], Ambassador Chang concluded.

SM / PA