Politics
Iran, China make history with strategic deal
Tehran Singing a long-term strategic cooperation plan with China amid renewed nuclear diplomacy with the West, Iran is setting the stage for charting a new foreign policy direction that would strengthen the country’s positions on the stage international.
As the world held its breath to see how Iran and the United States emerge from the nuclear impasse, Tehran surprised the world by signing a comprehensive cooperation plan with Beijing and striking an austere note on the stated plan of the United States to extend and strengthen Iran’s 2015. nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
On March 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the plan, bringing Tehran-Beijing relations in various fields to a new strategic level.
The plan, officially known as the Comprehensive Cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China, was widely hailed by almost all Iranian officials as a strategic decision, although they differed in one way or another. another on the reasons behind the consolidation of ties with China.
The first negotiations on the plan date back to 2016, when Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a successful visit to Iran in which China and Iran announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to the Chinese ambassador. in Iran Chang Hua. Since then, Chang told The Tehran Times, exchanges and cooperation in various fields of the two countries have become increasingly close.
Iranian officials from all political backgrounds have addressed two sets of views on the plan. Some of them place it in the larger context of Iran’s troubled relations with the West.
The signing of the roadmap for the strategic partnership between Iran and China is part of the policy of active resistance. The world is not just the West and the West is not just America, UK, France and Germany breaking the law, tweeted Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme Council of the Iranian national security on March 29.
Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf echoed the same view, saying the Iran-China strategic plan was an important warning to the United States.
We add that we welcome this decision. If the signing of the document is based on this belief that the world is not just the West and that the coming century (21st century) is the Asian century, this would be seen as a strategic step, said the speaker.
Other Iranian officials said the plan itself was a strategic choice.
Iran attaches great importance to its relations with China and strengthening cooperation with China is a strategic choice for Iran, said the Iranian Foreign Minister as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart.
Ambassador Chang noted that Tehran and Beijing are determined to move forward with the plan.
Wang Y’s recent successful visit to Iran shows that both sides attach great importance to the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership and have the political will to further promote it, the Chinese ambassador told The Tehran Times.
He further noted that Wang repeatedly stressed during his recent visit to Iran that no matter how the world situation develops, China’s willingness to develop Sino-Iranian relations will not change.
This may explain why China has decided to sign the plan with Iran at the moment. Some political circles close to Hassan Rouhani’s government have argued that full implementation of the Iran-China plan may hinge on improving relations with the West, largely by reviving the JCPOA and lifting US sanctions. But China has made it clear that its strategic cooperation with Iran will not be subject to international developments.
Instead of focusing on international developments, including those related to the JCPOA, China seems to attach more importance to regional developments, which is clear from the five-point initiative proposed by Foreign Minister Wang during his recent visit to Iran. According to the ambassador, the Chinese initiative promotes mutual respect among countries in the region, defends fairness and justice by supporting a solid solution to the Palestinian question, rooted in non-proliferation efforts, promotes collective security and accelerates development cooperation.
China stands ready to keep in close contact with all parties on the five-point initiative and to work closely to promote peace, security and development in the Middle East [West Asia], Ambassador Chang concluded.
SM / PA
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]