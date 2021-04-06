Donald Trump: a former bodyguard down 95 after the former president never reimbursed him | World | News





Kevin McKay, 50, who worked as a security guard for Mr. Trump for five years until his dismissal in 2012, told the Daily Mail that the former president was not a man of his word. Mr McKay explained that he bought the food for Mr Trump in 2008, when he visited a site that would later become the Trump International Golf Course in Scotland.

“He still owes me money for McDonald’s,” McKay said. “He told me he would reimburse me, but he never did.

“For a lot of the time I worked for him, I thought he was saying, ‘Kevin, this is the money I owe you’, but that didn’t happen.

“I thought he was a good guy when I started working for him, but I guess like we’ve all seen he’s not a man of his word.”

Mr McKay was recruited for the security post as he previously kept celebrities such as Britney Spears.

Mr McKay said the event happened when Mr Trump and a cohort of vehicles were on their way to Aberdeen airport and the former president requested McDonalds for the flight back to New York.

He said: “We were in a convoy of six blackened Range Rovers with about 15 men in suits inside, so there must have been some shocked expressions as we pulled up in the parking lot.

Mr Trump asked Kevin to pay for the food as he did not have UK currency, so he asked him if he could ‘give him the money’.

Mr. McKay took everyone’s order which totaled “about 20 cheeseburgers and fries with about 10 or 15 Coke.”

He added: “I never heard of it again afterwards. I should have asked him for money, but I brushed him under the rug at the time.

Mr. Trump has a notorious love for the fast food chain, because according to Michael Wolff’s “ Fire and Fury, ” who documented Mr. Trump’s behavior in the White House, he ate McDonald’s to avoid to be poisoned.

