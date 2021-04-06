Government vows to act against people who get vaccinated out of turn – Journal





ISLAMABAD: While a large number of people under the age of 50 have managed to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the government has not taken action against them.

Experts believe that the use of the vaccine and drugs outside of their turn has been going on for a long time.

Now, these people have exposed themselves by taking selfies and videos of each activity and uploading them to social networks.

However, Department of National Health Services (NHS) spokesman Sajid Shah said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) was looking into the matter and would take strict action if anyone was found involved. . However, he said that no complaints had been filed in this regard in the capital.

A number of people, including mediapersons, who were not entitled, were beaten by Covid-19. The first controversy erupted when the daughter of a prominent figure allegedly vaccinated someone in Sindh, prompting the provincial government to launch an investigation.

Citizens under 50 uploaded selfies of getting vaccinated on social media

A major controversy was sparked when some people were seen getting vaccinated in a house in the presence of Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q. The video clip initially shared on the Instagram account of one of Mr Cheemas’ relatives showed health workers vaccinating several people gathered in someone’s home.

Although Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also chairs the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) meetings, has suggested that the federal and Punjabic governments investigate the matter, no progress has been made. Have been realised. unfortunate that some people wanted to show that they were above the law. However, we have examples that President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan waited their turn and received the blow when it was due, he said.

An NHS ministry official, asking not to be cited, said different methods were used to vaccinate people under the age of 50.

Although the messages are generated from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Nadra cannot be involved because a message is only generated after verification of the person’s age and permanent address. , did he declare.

The violation is committed in hospitals and the expense of vaccination centers vaccinates people at their own risk. This can be done for monetary benefit or because of personal contact. As vaccine verification is not performed, the fee immunizes unregistered individuals and maintains the register manually. The file will be updated when their turn comes, he said.

Hospitals have web portals for their staff. While it is difficult to misuse the names of doctors, ineligible people can be vaccinated against the names of paramedics and other staff, as some of them do not believe in vaccination. District health workers can also do this when managing the vaccine. Moreover, this can also be done at the NCOC and National Institute of Health (NIH) level, he said.

In addition, a term wastage due to some unforeseen reason is also used for out-of-round vaccination. The vaccine is said to have spoiled for various reasons such as the temperature could not be maintained due to a problem with electricity or a broken refrigerator, or the beaker of the vaccine was broken or the injection was discontinued, he said.

In other words, it is shown in the documents that the vaccine was spoiled. But in fact, the vaccine is being given to someone. It can never be disclosed as staff and people try to hide it. However, the tendency to have selfies, videos and pictures of every moment has revealed this, he said.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) co-executive director Dr Minhajus Siraj told Dawn it was impossible to do out-of-tour vaccinations in hospitals as they verify the message generated by Nadra.

A fake code cannot be generated from Nadra and that is why we reconfirm the code before administering jabs, he said.

Pakistan Young Consultants Association president Dr Asfandyar Khan said there was no option to abuse the system, but humanly it was done.

NHS spokesman Sajid Shah said there was zero tolerance for the misuse of the vaccine.

The CNOC has decided that vaccination will be carried out for different age groups in stages. So far, we have not received any complaints in the federal capital, as provincial governments are responsible for reviewing violations. However, we have come up with a course of action and strict action will be taken if anyone is found involved, he said.

Posted in Dawn on April 6, 2021

