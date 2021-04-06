Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times





Were covering new record daily India infections and a China-worthy Xinjiang propaganda musical.

India crosses 100,000 daily infection threshold India recorded its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Monday, as officials in the hardest-hit state reimposed lockdowns and warned hospitals, even in small towns, were running out of beds. More than half of the new infections have been attributed to the western state of Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, India’s financial capital. It happened even as India continues to immunize more than three million people every day, one of the world’s largest efforts. State officials have ordered all stores, cinemas, markets and restaurants to close from Monday evening and have imposed a nighttime curfew. Critics say Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government has sent mixed signals, encouraging people to attend celebrations for Holi, a major religious holiday where hundreds of new cases have been found, and campaign rallies. Context: The vaccination campaign in India was a positive for us, but the reduction in vaccine exports pushed back poorer countries that relied on India for their doses.

Details: Officials said Monday morning that they had registered 103,558 new cases in 24 hours. After several months of decline, daily infections have increased tenfold since mid-February. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Netanyahu divides Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in a Jerusalem court on Monday to open the key evidentiary phase of his corruption trial. Just three kilometers from the city, representatives of his party begged the country’s president to task him with forming the next Israeli government. For many, the episode illustrated the worsening political and constitutional malaise plaguing the nation, which is approaching the political crisis.

Political dead end: Neither the pro-Netanyahu block of parties nor the group opposed to Mr. Netanyahu appear to be able to form a coalition with a viable parliamentary majority. The large number of parties is a sign that Israeli cohesion is falling apart, Yedidia Stern, president of the Jewish People Policy Institute in Jerusalem, told The Times. Path of Netanyahus: Analysts say his best bet for overcoming his legal woes is to stay in power and get some sort of immunity. With more than 330 witnesses expected, his trial could take years. Critics of the process have said it was an attempt to overthrow it, but many Israelis see it as a triumph for the rule of law.

The latest propaganda from Xinjiang in China? A musical. The Wings of Songs, a state-sponsored musical film, presents an alternate and feel-good reality in which Uyghur Muslims and other minorities happily sing and dance in colorful clothing, a flashy take on a Chinese stereotype tired of the minorities in the area. The project is the latest addition to China’s propaganda campaign to defend its policy in the region, where authorities maintain tight control using a network of surveillance cameras and police stations, and have detained many Uyghurs and other Muslims in mass internment camps and prisons. Quote: Anne-Marie Brady, professor of Chinese politics at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, called the international campaign the largest it has seen on a single subject. It’s strident and dogmatic, it’s more and more aggressive, she said in an email to The Times. And it will continue, whether it is effective or not.

Details: The musical takes its tale of peaceful interethnic harmony to a gnashing level. It tells the story of three young men, a Uyghur, a Kazakh and a Chinese Han, who come together to pursue their musical dreams. There are no markers of their religions, like scarves. THE LAST NEWS

In Israel’s new post-pandemic era, a Green Pass allows those vaccinated to go to concerts, restaurants and sporting events. But the experience leaves many questions unanswered, writes our correspondent, who lives it. ARTS AND IDEAS The vital vaccine selfie The vaccine selfie has gone viral, writes Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic for The Timess. It is an edited extract. Connect to any social platform, and the image of a smiling individual, a sleeve rolled up practically to the collarbone, with a medical worker ready to stick a needle through the upper arm is nearly impossible. to miss. I started seeing vaccine selfies almost as soon as the vaccines were available, said David Broniatowski, associate professor at George Washington University. It was an almost immediate meme. It just picks up speed. Since there have been inoculations, public health authorities have made conscious efforts to promote them.

One of the most famous is a 1956 photo of then-only 21-year-old Elvis Presley looking dreamy with his sweater pulled up to get his polio shot. The year before, a range of French models had been surprised about to receive their smallpox vaccine, smiling and winking a little. At a time when social networks have become one of our main means of communication, images are important, not only to convey the news but also to standardize the experience and expand it to transmit it effectively. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

The secret ingredient in this creamy pasta is miso. What to listen to C. Tangana was a provocative trap music star. Now, having reinvented himself as a descendant of Spanish pop, his songs are played in supermarkets and praised by 50’s and 60’s on YouTube. What to watch Korean star Yuh-Jung Youn has had a successful career for five decades. Now, at 73, she is ready for an Oscar for her role in Minari. It spoke with The Times about his career. Now is the time to play Here are today’s mini crosswords, and a hint: Pan (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here. That’s it for today’s briefing. See you next time. Melina PS The Times has appointed Jim Dao, an editor who has worked in a wide range of roles at the newspaper since 1992, as its new Metropolitan Editor. The last episode of The Daily deals with the brutal practices of the Burmese military. Sanam Yar contributed. You can reach Melina and the team at [email protected].

