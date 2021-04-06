Trump caught with secret bottle of Coke after insisting he boycotted Georgia voting rights mark





Donald Trump was pictured drinking his beloved diet coke as he called on his supporters to boycott Georgia’s voting rights and more.

The ex-president was seen with a bottle of his favorite soda sitting on his Mar-a-Lago desk in a tweet posted by his former adviser Stephen Miller.

It came just days after Mr. Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball, Coke and Delta Airlines, all of which protested the restrictive new voting law in the state.

New law, recently signed by Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, includes new identification requirements for mail-in ballots, limits the use of drop boxes, and criminalizes giving voters water or food online.

It has been harshly criticized by Joe Biden and has given rise to numerous lawsuits by civil rights groups.

Big state corporations have also added their voice to widespread criticism of the law, introduced by Republicans after Mr Bidens won in November and the loss of two seats in the US Senate in January.

This is the first time since leaving the White House that Mr. Trump has been pictured in his new office in Florida.

He was sitting behind a desk, which looks like the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, and the soda appears to have been hidden behind a phone in vain.

Mr Miller posted the photo on Monday and described his stint with the single-term president as a formidable meeting.

Also on Mr. Trumps’ desk can be seen a piece of metal used to build the US-Mexico border wall that was turned into a trophy and presented to him during an April 2019 visit to Calexico, California.

Mr. Trump does not appear to have a diet coke bud on his desk, as he would have while living in the White House.

Reporters have described that in interviews with Mr Trump, he pressed the button while at his desk and a butler was drinking him diet coke on a silver platter.

There has been no sign of the button in the Oval Office since Joe Bidens was inaugurated as president.

