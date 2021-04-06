Philippines, China escalate war of words over South China Sea

MANILA – The Philippines on Monday accused Beijing of promoting a “false narrative” of its “illegitimate” claims in the disputed South China Sea, marking Manila’s latest move in a week-long feud that has strained diplomatic relations.

Officials at the Philippine and Chinese embassies have been locked in a war of words since last month over the presence of nearly 200 Chinese ships that were first detected in the Pentecostal Reef before spilling into other areas of disputed waters.

Beijing largely ignored Manila’s demands for the ships to depart, saying Whitsun Reef was part of Chinese territory. This angered the Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana, who over the weekend accused Beijing of planning to occupy new areas in the South China Sea.

On Monday, the Philippine Foreign Ministry supported Lorenzana and reiterated its call for the withdrawal of the ships, which the Manila Army said are part of the Chinese “maritime militia”.

“For every delay, the Republic of the Philippines will lodge a diplomatic protest,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which came just days after Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. met the Chinese minister. of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi last week.

Since coming to power in 2016, Duterte has put aside the maritime dispute, embraced China and President Xi Jinping as an economic ally, and distanced himself from the United States (Photos source by AP)

Beijing did not immediately respond to the statement, triggered by a statement by a Chinese embassy spokesperson on Saturday, calling Lorenzana’s remarks “puzzled” and “unprofessional.”

The Philippine Foreign Ministry said it “deeply regrets” the spokesman’s comments. He said that “Chinese Embassy officials are reminded that they are guests of the Philippine government” and “must respect Philippine government officials.”

Manila said the Chinese embassy statement “contained blatant lies” such as claims that Chinese ships were protecting themselves from “adverse weather conditions when there was none” and “the non-existence of militias. maritime activities in the region “.

Manila has also attacked the embassy for trying to promote “the clearly false account of China’s expansive and illegitimate claims” in what Manila calls the Western Philippine Sea.

Whitsun Reef is located 175 nautical miles from the Philippine province of Palawan and 638 nautical miles off the coast of southern China’s Hainan Island, according to the statement from Manila which also raised the country’s arbitration victory. in 2016 which invalidated China’s vast claims to the South China Sea.

Beijing did not participate and never recognized the arbitration. Meanwhile, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam also have overlapping claims over the vital waterway rich in fish and energy resources.

Satellite view of fishing vessels in Whitsun Reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe Reef, in this Maxar image taken on March 23. © Reuters

Manila’s vocal stance on the Whitsun Reef issue shows “deep suspicion” within the Philippine government that China intends to control Whitsun, similar to its takeover of Mischief Reef in 1995 and Scarborough Shoal in 2012 , said a geopolitical expert.

“They (the Filipino officials) are seeing the footprints that led to the Chinese re-seizing this feature and turning it into an artificial island and then eventually into a garrison,” said Renato de Castro, professor of international studies at De la Salle University in Manila.

“It is also about showing the Filipino people that we will not allow a new seizure of Scarborough Shoal,” added De Castro.

China has not reclaimed Scarborough Shoal, which is also located in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. But in recent years, Beijing had transformed several reefs into artificial islands equipped with military infrastructure.

Chinese dredged vessels in the waters around Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea in this image from a video taken by a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft provided by the U.S. Navy on May 21, 2015. © Reuters

President Rodrigo Duterte met with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the latest maritime dispute last month, but the president did not speak publicly about the new developments.

Since coming to power in 2016, Duterte has put aside the maritime dispute, embraced China as an economic partner, and distanced himself from the United States, Manila’s security ally.

China, in turn, has pledged billions of dollars in investments and recently donated a million doses of COVID vaccines.

But amid continued Chinese activity in the disputed waters, Duterte decided to renegotiate the Philippine-U.S. Visiting forces agreement, overturning an earlier decision to repeal the vital agreement that facilitates military exercises between the two. allies. The United States supported the Philippines in the Whitsun Reef case.

“It could also indicate that the administration is changing its appeasement policy with China … which is a failure,” De Castro said.