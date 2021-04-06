Politics
Philippines, China escalate war of words over South China Sea
MANILA – The Philippines on Monday accused Beijing of promoting a “false narrative” of its “illegitimate” claims in the disputed South China Sea, marking Manila’s latest move in a week-long feud that has strained diplomatic relations.
Officials at the Philippine and Chinese embassies have been locked in a war of words since last month over the presence of nearly 200 Chinese ships that were first detected in the Pentecostal Reef before spilling into other areas of disputed waters.
Beijing largely ignored Manila’s demands for the ships to depart, saying Whitsun Reef was part of Chinese territory. This angered the Philippine Secretary of Defense Delfin Lorenzana, who over the weekend accused Beijing of planning to occupy new areas in the South China Sea.
On Monday, the Philippine Foreign Ministry supported Lorenzana and reiterated its call for the withdrawal of the ships, which the Manila Army said are part of the Chinese “maritime militia”.
“For every delay, the Republic of the Philippines will lodge a diplomatic protest,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, which came just days after Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. met the Chinese minister. of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi last week.
Beijing did not immediately respond to the statement, triggered by a statement by a Chinese embassy spokesperson on Saturday, calling Lorenzana’s remarks “puzzled” and “unprofessional.”
The Philippine Foreign Ministry said it “deeply regrets” the spokesman’s comments. He said that “Chinese Embassy officials are reminded that they are guests of the Philippine government” and “must respect Philippine government officials.”
Manila said the Chinese embassy statement “contained blatant lies” such as claims that Chinese ships were protecting themselves from “adverse weather conditions when there was none” and “the non-existence of militias. maritime activities in the region “.
Manila has also attacked the embassy for trying to promote “the clearly false account of China’s expansive and illegitimate claims” in what Manila calls the Western Philippine Sea.
Whitsun Reef is located 175 nautical miles from the Philippine province of Palawan and 638 nautical miles off the coast of southern China’s Hainan Island, according to the statement from Manila which also raised the country’s arbitration victory. in 2016 which invalidated China’s vast claims to the South China Sea.
Beijing did not participate and never recognized the arbitration. Meanwhile, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam also have overlapping claims over the vital waterway rich in fish and energy resources.
Manila’s vocal stance on the Whitsun Reef issue shows “deep suspicion” within the Philippine government that China intends to control Whitsun, similar to its takeover of Mischief Reef in 1995 and Scarborough Shoal in 2012 , said a geopolitical expert.
“They (the Filipino officials) are seeing the footprints that led to the Chinese re-seizing this feature and turning it into an artificial island and then eventually into a garrison,” said Renato de Castro, professor of international studies at De la Salle University in Manila.
“It is also about showing the Filipino people that we will not allow a new seizure of Scarborough Shoal,” added De Castro.
China has not reclaimed Scarborough Shoal, which is also located in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. But in recent years, Beijing had transformed several reefs into artificial islands equipped with military infrastructure.
President Rodrigo Duterte met with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the latest maritime dispute last month, but the president did not speak publicly about the new developments.
Since coming to power in 2016, Duterte has put aside the maritime dispute, embraced China as an economic partner, and distanced himself from the United States, Manila’s security ally.
China, in turn, has pledged billions of dollars in investments and recently donated a million doses of COVID vaccines.
But amid continued Chinese activity in the disputed waters, Duterte decided to renegotiate the Philippine-U.S. Visiting forces agreement, overturning an earlier decision to repeal the vital agreement that facilitates military exercises between the two. allies. The United States supported the Philippines in the Whitsun Reef case.
“It could also indicate that the administration is changing its appeasement policy with China … which is a failure,” De Castro said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]