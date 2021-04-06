COVID vaccine rollout credited with fall of Britons in cases and hospital admissions





There had also been an 80 percent reduction in COVID-19-related hospitalizations after a first dose was given. This has two points, said Whitty. First, these vaccines are very effective, but second, they are not completely effective. A mass vaccination center set up inside Salisbury Cathedral in England in January. Credit:AP It is absolutely essential that anyone who receives a second booster dose accepts this offer as it will increase the level of protection and almost certainly the duration of protection. Whitty said the four-month lockdown in England had helped stop the number of hospitalizations and deaths, but he also credited the effects of the vaccination effort. Indoor mixing is still prohibited and indoor meals will not start again until mid-May at the earliest. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland also facilitate their lockdowns in the same way. Loading The ban on international travel was due to be lifted in May in time for the northern summer vacation, and Johnson said nothing I can see in today’s data would cause us to stray from the roadmap. In a note of caution, modeling conducted for the government’s powerful Science Advisory Group on Emergencies warned that the complete removal of lockdown measures in June could lead to a resurgence in hospitalizations to rival the horrific peak of January 2021. Other scenarios showed a much smaller increase in hospitalizations. Johnson has repeatedly said that reopening the economy will lead to more cases, but stressed the vaccination program is the tool to minimize the number of critically ill people. The UK is closely monitoring the situation in Chile, which is struggling with a surge in new infections despite one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world. As we get more data, I think information from other countries as well as our own will tell us how gradually we can let our guard down, Whitty said. But that’s the reason we want to do things on a regular basis, because the assumption that you just have to vaccinate a lot of people and the problem goes away … well, I think Chile is a good one. solution to that. It is something that we need to take on a regular basis. Monday marked a year since the Prime Minister was admitted to St Thomas’s Hospital in central London with COVID-19. The official UK death toll stood at 126,862 on Monday. Bevan Shields is the Europe correspondent for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Most viewed in the world Loading

