Bilawal is just a newborn in politics: Ahsan





ISLAMABAD: PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was just a newborn in politics.

Speaking to the media after appearing in an accountability court, Ahsan said Bilawal should not release such statements that could politically harm his party, reports the INP. He will learn over time, he added.

Criticizing the ruling PTI, Ahsan said the prime minister said he could not implement his vision in a context of uncooperative justice. What kind of cooperation does he want? I demand that justice broadcast our cases live so that the nation knows. Imran Khan only has random stories in his bag. Pakistan’s sovereignty is seriously threatened due to the policies and decisions of the government, he said. Today, international reports have clearly warned that Pakistan is on the verge of economic disaster, he added.

We had identified the result long before these international reports. Our sovereignty is at stake. Who is responsible for it? Ahsan asked. He accused Imran Khan of attacking justice during a telethon on Sunday.

He said that Imran Khan’s intuition was that he was unable to fulfill his mission because the judiciary was not cooperating with him. Imran wants the courts to send opposition leaders to prison despite the fact that no corruption reference has so far been filed with the courts with concrete evidence, he said. He called on the media to broadcast the hearing of the corruption cases live so that the truth can be separated from the lie. Ahsan regretted that the country had sunk deep into loan mud.

Imran has borrowed more loans in the past two years than what we had borrowed throughout our tenure, he said, adding that Imran had borrowed loans to cover the deficit. Since then, our financial autonomy is at stake. It was the trap that our enemies had set for us. And now, instead of these loans, we have put the autonomy of our institutions at stake, he continued. Ahsan asked what projects the PTI government had initiated during his tenure. These projects were started when the PML-N was in power and were nearing completion. The truth is that the government of the day has not completed most of the projects launched in our time, he said. Ahsan asked who was responsible for Imran Khan’s incompetence.

Three years have passed and the chosen prime minister has failed to find a finance minister, he lamented. He taunted Prime Minister Imran Khan for claiming he had a dream team to run the country. This is the dream team that you have gathered around you. These are all setbacks, he added. PML-N leader appealed to Pakistan’s chief justice to take note of allegation against him that he received 70 billion rupees in bribes on the highway Sukkur-Multan.

If I received the bribes, act against me, otherwise stop my character assassination, he said emphatically. Ahsan was of the opinion that Imran Khan could not hide his incompetence by laying baseless accusations against his political opponents. He regretted that the PTI government had reduced the budget allocated to the Higher Education Commission. This government is ruining the country by destroying all institutions, he said.

He wondered when those who brought the PTI to power would say Enough is enough. He said that if all the opposition parties came together on one platform, the government could not even last 10 days. The Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM) is alive and pursuing its mission, he said, adding that the purpose of the alliance was to rule the country in light of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday sent notice of justification to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) for alleged violation of its consensus rulings. The opinions were sent to the top leaders of the two opposition parties with the approval of PDM leader Fazlur Rehman. Responding to a question at an informal media conference, PDM Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who signed the justification notices, confirmed that the notices were sent to the leaders of both parties. You will have to be responsible if you break trust, he said.

The notices were sent to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asfandyar Wali Khan. The PPP was asked to explain within a week its conduct in appointing Yusuf Raza Gilani to the post of leader of the opposition in the Senate by challenging the consensus decision of the parties that make up the Movement with the support of three senators of the treasury banks. ANP leaders were asked to explain why they supported the PPP in its efforts to secure Gilani’s nomination by gaining the support of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators. The opinions indicate that the decision of the two parties had damaged the opposition alliance and its cause.

The leaders of two opposition parties have seven days to respond. The PDM had decided last month that the PPP candidate would challenge the polls for the post of Senate Speaker, while the post of Vice President would go to the JUI-F and the PML-N would get the post of Leader of the Opposition. . However, the PPP leadership after losing the election of the Senate Speaker did not follow the PDM’s decision and appointed Yusuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader, creating a rift within the PDM. Abbasi said the notices had been WhatsApped, while the original copies would be handed over to leaders of both parties during the Senate session. PMD gave PPP and ANP seven days to respond. The answer will be presented to the PDM summit which will decide on the next course of action, he added.

Abbasi said it was written on the notice that it would not be made public but that if both sides wanted to make it public, they could. Abbasi said governments’ ability to turn around is increasing, as seen recently in the case of the Southern Punjab Secretariat. He said the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution for Bahawalpur and the southern Punjab province, while the performance of the government was known to all. To another question, the ex-prime minister said the PDM would decide whether to keep the two parties in the alliance or to expel them. My job was to issue justification opinions as ordered by the president of the PDM, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Geo News, Abbasi said Hamza Shahbaz could run for the post of Punjab’s chief minister if the party seeks votes on the treasury banks. His statement referred to the PPP’s decision to seek the support of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. Abbasi said that if the PPP with five MPAs in the Punjabi Assembly wanted to change its chief minister, this could only be possible if members of the government supported them. He criticized the PPP for being friendly opposition and said people did not want this kind of union in the Senate. Instead, people want real opposition.

Meanwhile, expressing surprise, the PPP on Sunday questioned the DPM’s authority to send a notice to an independent political party and called the move a childish attitude. Demonstration causes have never been used in political alliances and no explanation has ever been requested from allied parties in the politics of alliances. Under what authority has a justifying cause been issued? ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf noticed when contacted for the party point of view.

Pervez wondered why the long march was called off and tied to last-minute resignations. They already knew that the PPP did not support the resignation policy, but the question of resignations was linked to the long march. We need to know who advised the PML-N to link the resignations to the long march, he said.

He said the PML-N should also say on whose advice they had reached an agreement with the PTI for the adjustment of seats in the Punjab senatorial elections. We realize that something is brewing. We also have a lot of questions for the PML-N, he said.

He said that despite an agreement with the PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they did not give a voice to Farhatullah Babar. Pervez said that despite being the vice chairman of the PDM, he was not invited to a recent meeting chaired by the secretary general.

This meeting was illegal and its decision had no legal status, he said. Meanwhile, PPPP General Secretary Farhatullah Babar said that so far the party has not received any such notification and once received it will be able to respond. However, he questioned the power of the alliance or its leader to send a notice to one of the parties making up the PDM.

Reacting to the notice of justification, PPPP Information secretary Shazia Atta Mar, MNA, said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal were harming the PDM to become prime minister. When would a cause of spectacle be issued for having chosen 11 senators from the Punjab with the connivance of PML-N and PTI? When would an exhibition cause be issued to frame resignations with the long march? she asked.

Shazia said the PML-N helped the establishment and the government by calling off the long march. When will action be taken against the collusion of the PML-N with the establishment and the government? she asked. She said the PML-N only cares about power and not about solving the problems the people face. Whatever successes the PDM has achieved, it is the result of President Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris’ vision, she said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos