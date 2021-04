Object former president tried to hide in his new office

It doesn’t look like Donald Trump is planning to retire anytime soon, as an image emerged overnight of his new office in his Florida block for the first time.

Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller photographed himself alongside former president of Mar-a-Lago, revealing presidential memories and clues to how Mr. Trump is spending his post-presidential life .

A rarely seen pair of reading glasses and an open copy of The Wall Street Journal sit in front of Mr. Trump on his desk, but some of those who were looking closely at the image noticed a prominent object behind the phone to their left .

Partially obscured behind a phone appears to be his favorite drink, a bottle of Diet Coke – despite Mr. Trump calling on his supporters to boycott the drink and over Georgia’s franchise.

Just days ago, Mr. Trump called for a boycott of the major leagues of baseball, Coke and Delta Airlines, all of which protested against the restrictive new voting law in the state of Georgia.

New law, recently signed by Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, includes new identification requirements for mail-in ballots, limits the use of drop boxes, and criminalizes giving voters water or food online, which is stirring the fury of Democrats.

While it looks like Mr. Trump couldn’t do without the bubbly brown stuff, he at least removed the big red button he used to summon his favorite low-calorie drink to the White House – unless he don’t quickly shove it under the table first. the picture was taken.

Reporters have described that in interviews with Mr Trump, he pressed the button while at his desk and a butler was drinking him diet coke on a silver platter.

A piece of metal used to build the US-Mexico border wall that was turned into a trophy and presented to him during an April 2019 visit to Calexico, Calif., Can also be seen on Mr. Trump’s new desk. in Florida.

On a wall behind Mr Trump is a photo of Mount Rushmore with its four presidents. Last year, he considered adding a fifth face: his own.

The photo appears to show the presidential Marine One helicopter flying over the landmark – potentially last year when Mr. Trump headlined a July 4 fireworks display.

On a table above Mr. Trump’s shoulder is a small statue of Trump himself while another table contains family photos.

