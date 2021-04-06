Covid-19 outbreak: Center sends 50 teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab





On Monday, the Center dispatched 50 high-level public health teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab – the three states where a high number of Covid-19 cases have concerned health experts and the government, reported ANI news agency. These teams will contribute to the control and containment measures, further indicated the ANI. It comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country, which has deteriorated in recent weeks, and ordered the Center’s aid to states where the situation was particularly bad. Also Read: Uddhav urges PM Modi to lower age bar for Covid-19 vaccine to 25 During the meeting, PM Modi provided an update on the vaccination campaign and efforts to contain the spread of the disease. He also insisted on ensuring that Covid-19 protocols are followed and asked officials to ensure people observe appropriate behavior at Covid. India recorded 1.03 lakh of new cases on Monday, the highest peak on record in a single day since the start of the pandemic. India is now only the third country after the United States and Brazil to register a six-figure addition in Covid-19 cases in a single day. According to the Union Health Ministry, the outbreak is led by Maharashtra, which added 47,288 new cases in 24 hours, the state’s health department said in a bulletin on Monday evening. That’s slightly lower than the 57,074 new infections reported on Sunday. Besides Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat also recorded their biggest daily rise in Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the health ministry said. Compared to 2020, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in India stood at 258 on March 20 last year, while 43,846 new infections were reported in the country this year on the same date. The prime minister called another meeting on Thursday with senior ministers and state health ministers. This will be PM Modi’s second meeting on the issue in five days. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting on Tuesday with health ministers from 11 states that have witnessed an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

