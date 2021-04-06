Boris Johnson describes plan to get UK out of lockdown and introduce vaccine passports





The daily beast Gaetz’s Accused Extortion Confirms, Denies $ 25 Million Shakedown Astrid Riecken / Getty The man Rep. Matt Gaetz accused of trying to extort millions of dollars from his family and blamed recent allegations of sexual irregularities admitted in bizarre interview Monday to ask Republicans’ father from Florida to fund an international plot to save a widely suspected U.S. citizen from Air Force veteran and research consultant Bob Kent confirmed to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Sirius Radio’s father. Gaetz, former Florida Senate Speaker Don Gaetz last month seeking a $ 25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than ten years ago. Levinson’s own family believe him dead, but Kent insisted he had evidence Levinson is alive and remains a hostage in the Islamic Republic, although credible experts have dismissed his claims. problems and suggested that helping with the mission would create goodwill towards the congressman. While Kent didn’t say it outright, these issues appear to be the recently surfaced allegations that lawmakers paid women for sex, including, possibly, campaign funds for an underage girl who have abused. Matt Gaetz needs good publicity, and I need $ 25 million to save Robert Levinson, Kent told Smerconish. Kent described a sequence of suspected unlikely events that he says led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s father: namely, that he misinterpreted a joke by a federal agent who said the US government would believe Kents intel on an activist activities linked to Iran if Kent could find Levinson. Kent said his team attempted to rescue a U.S. agent last July and lost four people to Iranian forces. Stephen Alford, Kent argued he did not seek to extort the Gaetz clan Dem rep Ro Khanna quietly withdraws from Matt Gaetz after claiming they hang around I never threatened the man with actually, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to do it. to help us out, hell never hear from me again, Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. I can’t help but know how it sounds. Nonetheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the opening as an attempt at blackmail. But Kent claimed the local Republican power broker then became receptive and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the documents. He insisted he was not interested in US government help. He claimed to have received a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would actually fund his Middle East adventure only for young Gaetz to show up a day later and claim that the consultant was behind the information that the congressman tampered with last Monday, I got a call from David telling me that Don had agreed to fund the project and that I would send you operating money on Tuesday Kent said. In another Monday night interview with CNNs Chris Cuomo, Kent reiterated that this was not an extortion attempt, but that he mentioned potential legal issues for members of Congress because he had need the goodwill of the government. he wrote to the Gaetz family that an indictment was imminent and if he realized that it could be an implied threat, Kent simply said that there was no threat and that he did not had nothing to do with the indictment or the investigation. really believed he was being extorted, he could have kept quiet and surrendered to the FBI, but instead exposed the Levinson family to further grief, and he took advantage of that to try and get the attention of himself. constituent of Matt Gaetz, and you know that. The congressman just made Levinson’s situation worse. If he’s alive, he has a direct impact on his situation right now. Uomo further pressed Kent on specific details he included in his letter to the Gaetz family, namely that Kents claims the FBI was supposedly aware of compromising photos involving the congressman and underage prostitutes. How confident are you in what you are told? Cuomo wondered aloud, so you can never be sure of the rumors. These are just rumors plaguing North Florida among the legal and journalistic communities, Kent replied, adding: I have no information about a federal investigation. These were just rumors going around, and in the end, asked if he was concerned about anything he might have said on tape in conversations with Don Gaetz, Kent insisted he hoped the father wore a thread. her father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing. Send it to The Daily Beast here Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

