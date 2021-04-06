Photo suggests Trump continues to drink coke despite boycott calls





Trump adviser Stephen Miller tweeted a photo of himself and Trump in Trump’s new office on Monday. Eagle-eyed observers noticed what looked like a glass bottle of Diet Coke hidden on Trump’s desk. Days earlier, Trump had told his supporters to boycott Coca-Cola for opposing Georgia’s new election laws. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Donald Trump is back on Twitter. Well, sort of.

The former president made an appearance on Twitter to Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller on Monday in a photo of the two taken in Trump’s new office in Mar-a-Lago.

Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

The longtime Trump adviser has offered Twitter users a glimpse of Trump’s new working conditions since taking up residence at the South Florida club after leaving office in January.

But eagle-eyed inspectors quickly noticed a poorly concealed taboo on Trump’s desk.

Right behind a desk phone, a glass bottle of what appears to be the former president’s favorite diet soda, Diet Coke, can be seen partially open and apparently drunk.

SV Dte (@svdate) April 5, 2021

The not quite out of sight soda bottle is especially noticeable in light of Trump’s recent calls to boycott Coca-Cola products made days before the photo appeared to have been taken.

On Saturday, Trump issued a statement calling on Republicans and Conservatives to “fight back” against “WOKE CANCEL CULTURE”, boycotting companies like Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan, Chase, UPS, and others who have all protested against Georgia’s restrictive new voting law.

Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 5, 2021

Early in his presidency, a New York Times profile revealed that Trump drank around 12 Diet Coke a day and even summoned housekeeping staff to bring him a can of his favorite soda via a button on his desk.

Close examination of Miller’s photo also revealed a pair of reading glasses sitting on Trump’s new desk, a departure from the man who very rarely allowed himself to be seen wearing glasses. In 2019, the New York Times reported that Trump disliked tweeting in front of other people because he needed reading glasses to see his iPhone screen. Instead, Trump preferred to dictate his tweets to White House social media director Dan Scavino.

Sam Stein (@samstein) April 5, 2021

No word on how and when Trump dons the glasses since he was permanently removed from Twitter.

Miller’s photo also highlights a revealing piece of art in Trump’s office. In the corner of the room, overlooking the former president’s office, hangs a framed photo of Mount Rushmore.

KareBearScare (@KareBearScare) April 5, 2021

According to the New York Times, in 2019, a White House aide asked South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s office how to add more presidents to Mount Rushmore. Noem said when she first met Trump in the Oval Office that she invited him to come to South Dakota one day, bragging about Mount Rushmore. He reportedly replied, “Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?”

In the corner of the photo, sitting on a side table and partially blocked off by Miller, is a miniature statue of what appears to be Trump himself; a tangible ode to a president who, of course, is personally involved.

Elias Makos (@eliasmakos) April 5, 2021

