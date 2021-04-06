Apparently, this is the reason why Jokowi, Prabowo, the chairman of the MPR, attended Aurel-Atta Hallintar’s wedding according to observers.





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Public Policy Observer Trubus Rahadiansyah wondered why the Secretary of State shared information regarding the presence of the President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at a celebrity wedding reception Atta Halilintar with Aurel Hermansyah. He said there was no urgency for Jokowi’s presence at the event the Secretary of State was to broadcast. “What the president does is not a problem, the problem is that the State Secretariat downloads it. It is not a matter of state, not a matter of state,” said Monday (04 / 05/2021). He said that what the Secretary of State had done was clearly out of place and out of place. In fact, Trubus considered it unethical, as it had nothing to do with the business of state. He felt that Jokowi’s presence at the wedding was actually not a problem, even though it was done amid the imposition of restrictions on Micro-Scale Community Activities (PPKM), but as long as the protocol health care was being implemented, he said. there was no problem with Jokowi’s participation. “If, for example, the number of guests turns out to be too high, the responsible party invites them,” Trubus said. Jokowi’s arrival at the celebrity wedding has indeed drawn a lot of criticism. Trubus said the question of Jokowi’s arrival was more political. The reason is that Atta Halilintar is considered a millennial symbol. “It has a big influence on millennials. There are a lot of political parties fighting too. That’s why there’s also the defense minister there, sir. Prabowo. There is also the president of the MPR, Bambang Soesatyo, ”he said. Even so, he still believed that the problem was still with the State Secretariat, which ultimately continued to broadcast Jokowi’s non-state activities. “These are all issues of public civility, of public politeness. Exemplary issues,” Trubus said. Watch the featured video below: quality content

