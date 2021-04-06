Allowing everyone over 25 to be vaccinated: Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi amid rising COVID





Representation image | Photo credit: PTI Bombay: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asking him to allow vaccination for all those over 25. The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Modi for accepting his proposal to allow all people over 45 to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the chief minister’s office said. “If more of our youth and workers were vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be far less than the treatment they need today.” Sir, I am sure that with the continued support of the Government of India and the collective wisdom and strength of all States in our federal structure, the country will ensure that we overcome this wave in a way that prioritizes the life, livelihood and use science to bring our country back to a new normal, ”said the letter minister. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amid an “alarming growth rate” in infections and deaths, with 10 states contributing to more than 91% of them. The prime minister ordered that core teams made up of public health specialists be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, where the situation was of grave concern, and said the five-pronged strategy of testing, researching, treating , behavior appropriate to COVID and vaccination implemented with the utmost seriousness and commitment would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic, according to an official statement. PM Modi will meet with CMs on April 8 PM Modi is also expected to chair a high-level meeting with chief ministers and heads of EU territories by video conference on April 8 to take stock of the coronavirus situation and the ongoing vaccination campaign. In a bleak stage, India on Sunday recorded more than a lakh of new COVID cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. The pan-Indian vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 with health workers who have been vaccinated and the vaccination of frontline workers began from February 2. The next phase of the campaign started from March 1 for people over 60 and for people over 45 with specified comorbid conditions. On April 1, the third phase of the campaign kicked off in the country where people over 45 are eligible for the coronavirus disease vaccine.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos