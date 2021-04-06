PM Modi urges people to vote in ‘record numbers’ in 4 states, 1 UT as voting begins





Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people, especially young people, to vote as voting began on Tuesday in four states and one Union territory. “Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I ask people in these places to vote in record numbers, especially young voters,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Elections are held in Assam, Kerala, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I ask the people of these places to vote in record numbers, especially young voters. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2021 Voting is underway for 475 assembly seats in four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and one Union territory of Pondicherry. As the elections are held in a single phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry, Assam will witness the last of its three electoral phases, with which the current electoral cycle will end in these four regions. West Bengal, which votes in its third phase, will have five more rounds of elections. Prime Minister Modi organized 24 electoral rallies in the five regions until April 3. In the state of West Bengal, where the third phase of the ballot is underway, 31 seats in the fray are the subject of a close fight between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, this will be the third and final phase of the ballot and 40 of the 126 seats will witness a competition between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led Mahajot. For Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry, the electoral cycle will end on Tuesday as the ballot will take place in a single phase. In Tamil Nadu, the ballot is underway for 234 assembly seats and the contest pits the alliance led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). In Kerala, voters lined up with the ballot underway for 140 seats with a bitter struggle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the congressionally-led United Democratic Front (UDF). In Pondicherry, which has 30 constituencies, a poll is also underway, where the congressional-led government fell due to a wave of resignations that led the Union territory into a political crisis. The results of the four states and one Union territory will be announced on May 2.







