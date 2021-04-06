What did the PM say about the testing, travel and vaccination passports?





B oris Johnson led a coronavirus press conference on Monday on new plans to facilitate the lockdown. Here is what the Prime Minister said about testing, vaccine passports and opening up society. Where do all these headlines about twice a week tests come from? It seems the Prime Minister is basing his hopes on mass testing to help build confidence and encourage people to check if they have Covid-19 before venturing into stores or pubs. Mr Johnson confirming that non-essential retail, gyms, hairdressers and libraries will open from April 12 and that pubs and restaurants will also be allowed to serve customers outside from next week , ministers have promised to provide everyone in England with two quick-result full-backs. weekly throughput tests with the aim of cutting the chain of transmission as the lockout gets easier. READ MORE Lateral flow tests, widely used in schools, can deliver results in as little as 30 minutes, with two tests per week available from April 9. Mr Johnson called on people to follow his example by making a habit of getting tested regularly. He told the Downing Street press conference on Monday: I do a lateral flow test before I go on a visit to test whether or not I might be contagious, I think it’s a sensible thing to do. The NHS now offers, like I said, these free tests and I think people should use them. How much will these tests cost? Health Minister Edward Argar did not give a specific figure on Monday, but said the cost would be covered by the NHS ‘$ 37 billion testing and tracing budget over two years. Is this a deployment of tests instead of using vaccine passports? It looks like the two could potentially work in tandem, although Mr Johnson has declined to confirm whether vaccine passports are on the verge of becoming a reality. The Prime Minister said his administration was on the verge of finalizing any plans for Covid certification in the UK and stressed that the priority was to vaccinate the population. What is the status on vaccine passports then? Cabinet Minister Michael Gove led the Vaccine Passport Task Force review and, although it is not expected to be finalized until the summer, the government released an update on the scope on Monday. Works. The certificates could potentially be used to show that a person has received the vaccine, has recently tested negative for the virus or has natural immunity, having tested positive in the previous six months, according to an article # 10 on the work of the lockdown working groups. The eight-page report said that certification of Covid status is likely to become a feature of our lives until the threat of the pandemic recedes and it would be an unwarranted intrusion for the government to seek to ban companies from require it as a prerequisite for entry into the country. their properties. Government Minister Argar said his colleague Mr Gove was looking at whether the country should follow Israel’s lead in granting greater freedoms to those who have been vaccinated. Asked about vaccine passports, he told the BBC: I don’t think anyone would like to do this, but I think it’s fair that it be seen as follows: can it help us go a little faster and bring our country back to normal? Will vaccine passports be definitively available? Even if the Prime Minister approves the idea, there is enough discontent to suggest that a vote in the House of Commons on their use could lead to a defeat for the government. Rachel Reeves, a senior member of the Labor shadow cabinet, said her party had many reservations about their nationwide rollout, as more than 40 Tory MPs signed a cross-party letter opposing vaccine passports, which means it could be a tight result. Don’t mass events unfold without needing to show proof of a vaccine? Yes, the government has announced pilot projects to test the use of Covid certificates for mass gatherings, from sporting events to nightclubs. Spectators at events in the coming weeks, such as the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield and the FA Cup Final at Wembley on May 15, will need to be tested for Covid-19 before and after the event. < style="display:block;padding-top:60.916%"/> FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium will be one of the test events for the use of ‘Covid certification’ / PA wire However, they will not have to present proof of a vaccine at this time. Ministers insist that Covid Status Certificates, which could be a mobile phone app or paper document, will never be needed for essential services such as supermarkets, public transport or GP surgeries, but could be useful for managing risk at music festivals, sports matches and nightclubs. What about traveling abroad do I have to have received the vaccine to go abroad? The Prime Minister has already indicated that proof of a vaccine will likely be for those who wish to travel abroad. But, a sign that overseas vacations may be out of reach this summer, Mr Johnson said the UK must be realistic about resuming overseas vacations due to a coronavirus outbreak in popular destinations. Early findings from the Global Travel Task Force’s review released on Monday indicate that it is too early to say whether overseas vacations could be allowed from May 17, with international vacations currently banned during the locking. Downing Street has confirmed that when the rules are relaxed there will be a risk-based traffic light system with red, amber and green ratings for countries around the world. Travelers arriving from countries classified as green will not be required to self-isolate, although pre-departure and post-arrival testing is still required. For those classified as orange or red, the restrictions will remain as is with the arrivals required to isolate or enter quarantine. Officials have made it clear that there will be no announcement this week on which country is on which list a decision that has been criticized by bosses in the tourism industry.

