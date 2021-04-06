Power plays – Journal – DAWN.COM





COMPARED to other Pakistani civilian leaders, Imran Khan has had it easy. Although there may have been tensions between him and the military, he has never had any reason to fear that his government is about to be overthrown.

It is something that others did not appreciate. From the start of his tenure in power, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was on the road to confrontation with the military. He always believed that the greatest threat to his continued power was a military coup, and he devoted a considerable part of his political capital to trying to avoid this outcome. One of his last prison cell requests was for books by German dictator Adolf Hitler. He said he wanted to understand how Hitler, unlike himself, was able to control his generals.

Considering what happened to his father, it’s no surprise that Benazir Bhutto was, at least, even more paranoid about the military. Before she could translate her electoral victory into power, she knew she was up against a bureaucratic and military elite that neither trusted her nor wanted her in power. As her administration progressed, she uncovered sophisticated and determined plots to overthrow her, and her efforts increasingly focused not so much on governing Pakistan, but rather on how to retain power.

Considering that Nawaz Sharif began his rise to power with the blessing of General Zias, it is perhaps more surprising that he now claims that the most important problem facing any civilian leader in Pakistan is being undermined by the military. . But then again, he was unable to complete even one of his three terms.

It is time for the government to take responsibility for its own failures.

The only man who did not overthrow his government, Asif Zardari, achieved this by deploying very deliberate tactics aimed at preventing any challenge to his presidency. Having little interest in politics, he simply gave whatever center of power he hit whatever he wanted. But that doesn’t mean he wasn’t always looking over his shoulder. When he fell ill as president, he refused to seek treatment from military medics because he thought they could harm him. Indeed, he once remarked that of all the goals he had during his tenure in government, the one at the top of his list was still alive when he left office.

If Imran Khan faced the same issues as his civilian predecessors, he would now be in full-time power protection mode, devoting all of his energy to hanging on. The fact that he did not have these concerns means that he should have been able to focus on achieving his many ambitious political goals. And there is another factor to consider. The best-endowed and best-managed organization in the country, the military, has been willing to support the Khan government with technical expertise in a way it might have been reluctant to do for other civilian governments.

So what were Imran Khan’s goals that we should see signs of progress on right now? He has vowed to repatriate all the corrupt money hidden abroad. And he said that having the common best interests of men at heart, he would ensure that basic food and other essentials were affordable. What’s more, PIA would eventually be fixed. He must then be disappointed to see not only that many of the elite’s foreign bank accounts remain filled with the proceeds of corruption, but also that many of his ministers are suspected of financial acts. On top of that, inflation is high and the PIA remains a basket business.

And what about the security establishment? What is he thinking? For once he has supported a civilian government, albeit very flexible and submissive, but it turns out that he is just as incapable of keeping his promises as his predecessors. Imran Khan and his allies blame the legacy of Nawaz Sharif, but as each month passes this excuse becomes less and less viable and the time approaches when the current government must take responsibility for its own failures.

Even though the establishment is frustrated with the incompetence of the Khan government, it remains committed to allowing the prime minister to carry out his tenure. And then the question will come of whether he will continue to support him or oversee a transfer of power. With so much historical resentment towards other major political figures and their parties, he may well want to secure victory for Imran Khan again.

If so, they may experience more frustration. Ultimately, the only way civilian governments in Pakistan will improve is when they are allowed to fail and then be punished for it at the ballot box. Because when the power to win depends on performance and not on behind-the-scenes deals, then civilian politicians might start to perform better.

The author is the author of The Bhutto Dynasty: The Struggle for Power in Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn on April 6, 2021

