Not because Pak Jokowi is here





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian Broadcasting Commission (KPI) states that there are no penalties related to wedding shows youtuber Atta Halilintar and singers Aurel Hermansyah. Despite this, KPI stressed that this policy was not implemented due to the presence of President Joko Widodo as the groom’s witness. “So it’s not because of mister Jokowi present as a witness. Not because of it, ”KPI Vice President Mulyo Hadi Purnomo said when contacted. Kompas.com, Tuesday (6/4/2021). Also Read: Atta-Aurel Wedding Live On TV For Hours, KPI Firmness Questionable Mulyo explained, the wedding procession Atta–Aurelia still broadcast without sanctions because the RCTI as a party television the organizer received a severe warning in order to insert an educational value in the show. “There is a president or not, we really want the event to integrate cultural values ​​into the community,” said Mulyo Hadi. Mulyo revealed that her party had just learned of President Jokowi’s presence at the Atta-Aurel wedding, a day before the wedding. At that point, he said, the Palace invited KPI to a joint meeting. During the meeting, the Palace asked KPI to deliver messages related to what needs to be considered in Atta-Aurel’s marriage. “We just knew the president would come, a day before the wedding or Friday. If I’m not mistaken, the day before the event, we were just notified. Because at that point we asked our president what was the message of the KPI that then needs to be considered, ”Mulyo said. Also Read: Jokowi’s Criticism of Attending Atta-Aurel Wedding, Mardani: Not a Good Example In addition, Mulyo pointed out that his party had indeed given RCTI a stern warning to implement what had been noted by KPI. He said the note was the result of a plenary meeting related to Atta-Aurel’s engagement that was previously broadcast on television. Based on the results of the KPI plenary meeting, he said, he decided to give a stern warning by asking RCTI to provide a load of beneficial values ​​in the next program, namely the Atta-Aurel marriage. . “The plenary meeting itself is very sharp. Give sanctions and not. Then given the decision not to sanction with a grade, RCTI wants to pay attention to several things, one of which is to provide educational content, a cultural learning, ”he said. Also read: Was he reprimanded, that Atta Aurel’s marriage contract is still pending? That said KPI

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos