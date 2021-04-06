Living in Shakk-Shubeh daa wailla





Bulleh Shah is an impressive giant of Punjabi poetry. Born as Abdullah Shah in 1680, he lived through an extremely chaotic period. The Mughal Empire had entered its descending phase during this period and to fill the void, adventurers from Afghanistan relentlessly attacked the northern and western parts of present-day Pakistan. Meanwhile, indigenous followers of a new faith, Sikhism, also questioned established governance structures such as the rebellious mobs of armed but landless peasants.

The poet himself behaved like an eternal rebel. Despite being a descendant of the Syed family, he denied the privileged status of “ blue blood ” and felt proud and exuberant to be a devoted disciple of a spiritual guide, Pir, from a family. treated greedily as a low caste.

To stay close to his Lahore-based Murshid (guide), he also left his ancestral city and eventually settled in Kasur. The Pharisaic types even denied him a proper burial after his death in 1757. It is another matter that in the end, hundreds of people began to visit his sanctuary around the clock to seek solace for him. spiritual agony and pain.

Abdullah Shah never claimed to be a scholar, despite being an accomplished student of Islam and a master of multiple genres of music and poetry. Rather, he preferred to call himself “Bulleh (a complete ignorant)”. This title also suggests a deliberate disregard for rituals and practices, projecting some individuals as God-fearing and sinless.

Completely influenced by restless curiosity, Bulleh Shah described the period, which he had endured, as “Shakk-shubeh daa wailla”. Loosely translated, it is about tumultuous times when you should trust no one and view the things and events you witness with a mind laden with doubt. Living in 2021, we often feel like we are living at similar times. The inaugural sitting of the Senate on Monday morning kind of perpetuated the same sentiment.

In the House of 99, at least 48 Senate seats became vacant at the beginning of March 2021. To fill the vacancies, new elections were held. The provincial assemblies did not generate attractive heat and dust during the ballot for these seats. But in electing a senator from Islamabad, the National Assembly certainly produced an astonishing surprise.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, former Prime Minister of the Pakistan People’s Party, literally shocked many by beating Dr Hafiz Sheikh, a formidable “technocrat”, whom the ruling party had appointed with the greatest confidence.

After being sworn in as prime minister in August 2018, Imran Khan appointed one of his staunch staples, Asad Umar, as finance minister. He seemed quite convinced that this corporate wizard would regularly turn around our economy without asking for any indication from the IMF. However, Umar failed to steal and in desperation Imran Khan persuaded Dr Hafiz Sheikh to execute the economic and fiscal management of his government even without being elected to any chamber of our parliament.

As a powerful finance minister, Dr Hafiz Sheikh seemed to act quickly. He had also smoothly negotiated a huge “bailout” with the IMF. His nomination as the ruling party’s candidate for a seat in the Islamabad Senate therefore looked like a reward for his diligent efforts.

Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory turned out to be doubly astonishing. He was not a candidate for the Muslim League of Pakistan (PML-N), the largest opposition party in the National Assembly. Its name comes from the PPP, which is simply the second highest on the opposition benches in the lower house of parliament. Yet Gillani was warmly received and approved by all opposition members in the National Assembly. Taking advantage of the secret ballot, some members of the ruling party also preferred to vote for Gillani.

Prime Minister Imran Khan felt deeply hurt by Gillani’s victory. It also forced him to seek a new vote of confidence from the National Assembly and after succeeding in this he also described Yousaf Raza Gillani as “one of the most corrupt politicians” while delivering the acceptance speech of the National Assembly. parquet.

After entering the Senate, Gillani also wanted to become President of the Senate. Imran Khan firmly put his foot down and worked overtime to ensure the return of Sadiq Sanjrani to this office. The election to this post took place on March 12, 2021 and on that day we had also witnessed things, clearly suggesting that Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory was being handled by employing a dubious set of means.

Instead of vigorously seeking a credible examination of the real or imagined means allegedly employed to secure Sanjrani’s victory as Senate Speaker, Yousaf Raza Gillani did not take the time to apply for the position of Leader of the Opposition in the upper house of parliament. In doing this, he and his party hardly bothered to involve the rest of the main opposition parties.

No wonder the loyalists of Nawaz Sharif felt abandoned and betrayed, as did the Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam (JUI) of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The collective bitterness of these two parties has also ignited serious differences within the great alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). This alliance was established in September last year and pledged to expel Imran Khan from the prime minister’s office by organizing public rallies and starting street unrest.

Instead of appearing seriously worried about a very embarrassing collapse of the PDM, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani preferred to act like a sagacious statesman while delivering his first speech as opposition leader in the Senate. As if to prove his sincerity, he also took the approach of letting the past be gone and deliberately avoided recalling some embarrassing events that occurred on March 12, during the election for the Senate Speaker.

Yousaf Raza Gillani is surely a very experienced politician, who also reached the prime minister’s office in 2008 after going through all possible strings of the power game. In his inaugural address on Monday, he sincerely promised to use his accumulated experience to act as a bridge builder between the government and the opposition. He also tried to win the heart of Shibli Faraz, the Minister of Information, by reciting a whole GHAZAL that his father, Ahmad Faraz, had written decades ago.

Most of the ministers in the Imran government felt extremely pleased with his speech. Dr Wasim Shahzad, the head of the chamber, welcomed him wholeheartedly. As House leader in the Senate, Dr Shahzad mainly treats the opposition with contempt. But in Monday’s sitting, he used a condescending tone to express his satisfaction saying that the opposition seemed to have finally found out that the Imran government was going nowhere. He is firmly determined to complete his term until the new election is held in 2023.

He firmly believed that under the able leadership of Yousaf Raza Gillani, most opposition senators would now begin to behave responsibly. They would focus more on assisting the Imran government in drafting laws to reform Pakistan’s electoral and judicial system.

Previously, Shahzad added with a broken heart, most opposition senators wasted their energy on intimidating the Imran government. In doing so, they act recklessly, blind to national interests. Instead of finding ways to alleviate the suffering of average citizens, Shahzad slyly implied, opposition senators sought to alleviate their rulers, seen as “corrupt and money launderers” by the Imran government.

PML-N’s Azam Nazir Tarrar felt extremely agitated by his speech. He forced the president to give him the floor and ironically attempted to project the feeling that the “selection” of Yousaf Raza Gillani as opposition leader had been “facilitated” by the Imran government.

After saying this, he also reminded the Senate Speaker that a large group of 27 senators in a house of 99 people, representing five political parties, had not recognized Gillani as their leader. They want separate seats for them and are adamant about playing the role of “the real opposition” without seeking the advice of Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Azam Nair Tarrar’s provocative remarks immediately offended Dilawar Khan. He had left the PML-N and with the help of three senators from Balochistan, he formed an “independent group”. He and his comrades also decided to recognize Yousaf Raza Gillani as “the leader of the opposition” in the Senate.

We indeed live in “Shakk-shubeh daa wailla”.

