Four Presidential Instructions to Maximize Disaster Management Efforts in NTT and NTB

The impact of the extreme weather conditions of Tropical Cyclone Seroja is impacting various regions of Indonesia. The provinces of East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara suffered the most severe impacts with flash floods, landslides, high winds, causing casualties and material losses.

Therefore, President Joko Widodo on Tuesday April 6, 2021 held a limited meeting via video conference from Merdeka Palace in Jakarta to provide guidance regarding disaster management in the two provinces. The first instruction given by the Head of State was to speed up the process of evacuation, search and rescue of undiscovered victims.

“I ask the BNPB chief, the Basarnas chief, assisted by the TNI commander and the police chief with all his staff to mobilize additional SAR personnel so that they can reach more affected areas, including the isolated areas and various island groups of NTT such as Alor Island, Pantar Island and Island. -Other islands to facilitate the process of evacuation, search and rescue of victims, ”he said.

During the search and rescue process, the head of state asked the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing to help him deploy heavy equipment from various nearby locations to facilitate the search process. If the land route is still difficult to penetrate, the Head of State will also order to speed up the opening of sea and air accesses which have been cut off due to the damage to a certain number of connection infrastructures.

Second, the Head of State asked his staff to ensure the presence of health services and medical assistance that the victims badly needed. In this case, the Minister of Health will deploy a medical aid team to arrive at the site of the disaster as soon as possible.

“I ask the Minister of Health to also increase the number of places of health services on the ground, as well as hospitals to take care of the victims, and to ensure the availability of medical personnel and drugs”, declared the president.

President Joko Widodo also placed emphasis on meeting the logistical, health and other needs of refugees, to which they must also pay attention and be immediately accepted. Since the first day of the disaster at NTT and NTB, the government has indeed sent a number of aid to the site of the disaster. However, due to extreme weather constraints and disconnected login access, help has not yet reached the locate point.

“I call on BNPB and the local government to immediately register evacuation points and ensure that logistics, tents and field kitchens (up to) meet the basic needs of the refugees. Needs also for babies and children, especially clean water and toilets, ”he said.

With regard to supporting the conduct of the disaster management process, the Head of State specifically instructed the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing to accelerate the repair of support infrastructure that has been damaged by disasters such as as collapsed bridges and disconnected connecting roads.

“I saw several bridges that collapsed, access roads, electricity, telecommunications and Internet networks were immediately restored so that aid could be distributed to those affected by the disaster,” a- he declared.

Finally, the President also called for early anticipation of the potential impact of extreme weather conditions that could occur in various regions of Indonesia. BMKG’s information and warnings on this matter are very important and their publication should be intensified.

“Ensure that all regional officials and the public can access, monitor, weather and climate forecasts published by the BMKG. They need to know everything so that the community can increase its preparedness and vigilance in the face of the threat of risk, whether it is high winds, the danger of flash floods and landslides, ”he said. .