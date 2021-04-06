Politics
Four Presidential Instructions to Maximize Disaster Management Efforts in NTT and NTB
The impact of the extreme weather conditions of Tropical Cyclone Seroja is impacting various regions of Indonesia. The provinces of East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara suffered the most severe impacts with flash floods, landslides, high winds, causing casualties and material losses.
Therefore, President Joko Widodo on Tuesday April 6, 2021 held a limited meeting via video conference from Merdeka Palace in Jakarta to provide guidance regarding disaster management in the two provinces. The first instruction given by the Head of State was to speed up the process of evacuation, search and rescue of undiscovered victims.
“I ask the BNPB chief, the Basarnas chief, assisted by the TNI commander and the police chief with all his staff to mobilize additional SAR personnel so that they can reach more affected areas, including the isolated areas and various island groups of NTT such as Alor Island, Pantar Island and Island. -Other islands to facilitate the process of evacuation, search and rescue of victims, ”he said.
During the search and rescue process, the head of state asked the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing to help him deploy heavy equipment from various nearby locations to facilitate the search process. If the land route is still difficult to penetrate, the Head of State will also order to speed up the opening of sea and air accesses which have been cut off due to the damage to a certain number of connection infrastructures.
Second, the Head of State asked his staff to ensure the presence of health services and medical assistance that the victims badly needed. In this case, the Minister of Health will deploy a medical aid team to arrive at the site of the disaster as soon as possible.
“I ask the Minister of Health to also increase the number of places of health services on the ground, as well as hospitals to take care of the victims, and to ensure the availability of medical personnel and drugs”, declared the president.
President Joko Widodo also placed emphasis on meeting the logistical, health and other needs of refugees, to which they must also pay attention and be immediately accepted. Since the first day of the disaster at NTT and NTB, the government has indeed sent a number of aid to the site of the disaster. However, due to extreme weather constraints and disconnected login access, help has not yet reached the locate point.
“I call on BNPB and the local government to immediately register evacuation points and ensure that logistics, tents and field kitchens (up to) meet the basic needs of the refugees. Needs also for babies and children, especially clean water and toilets, ”he said.
With regard to supporting the conduct of the disaster management process, the Head of State specifically instructed the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing to accelerate the repair of support infrastructure that has been damaged by disasters such as as collapsed bridges and disconnected connecting roads.
“I saw several bridges that collapsed, access roads, electricity, telecommunications and Internet networks were immediately restored so that aid could be distributed to those affected by the disaster,” a- he declared.
Finally, the President also called for early anticipation of the potential impact of extreme weather conditions that could occur in various regions of Indonesia. BMKG’s information and warnings on this matter are very important and their publication should be intensified.
“Ensure that all regional officials and the public can access, monitor, weather and climate forecasts published by the BMKG. They need to know everything so that the community can increase its preparedness and vigilance in the face of the threat of risk, whether it is high winds, the danger of flash floods and landslides, ”he said. .
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]