Controversial Point of View – Journal – DAWN.COM





The myth that a woman’s clothes are somehow linked to the sexual violence against her has long been debunked, but it seems the Prime Minister still holds this problematic view. During a telethon where members of the public were invited to ask him questions, Imran Khan’s response to a caller was disturbing. Although Mr Khan spoke out against crimes against women and children, his explanation that sexual violence is somehow the product of obscenity which he described as a Western and Indian import betrayed an uninformed understanding. of a very serious problem.

Not only did Mr. Khan say that the pervasiveness of obscene behavior contributed to these crimes, he also hinted that they could somehow be avoided if women observed purdah. In his words, purdah would lessen the temptation of those who lack willpower. While noting that society should change to better protect its wives and children, his argument seems to be more about limiting government accountability than about reforming male behavior. Mr. Khan’s views on this subject are shockingly insensitive and even detrimental to the women’s movement in the country.

Read: In Pakistan, rape culture is not only systemic, it is reinforced at all levels

If the country’s highest-ranking official frames the narrative of sexual violence in a way that places the responsibility to do more about women, it leaves little hope that ordinary citizens will take a broader and broader approach. less misogynistic. If the Prime Minister had engaged with human rights activists in the country to truly understand women’s grievances, he would instantly understand that this mentality of equating rape with a lack of modesty is the very manifestation of blame. victims that women fight against.

Blaming the growing incidence of rape on Western influence is practical, but Mr Khan should not forget that women in countries he blames for obscenity and high divorce rates have better protections and more freedoms. than women in Pakistan. It must understand the basics of women’s empowerment and recognize that imposing a solution is not support; the government must protect women regardless of their choices.

Posted in Dawn on April 6, 2021

