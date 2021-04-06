Boris Johnson eases lockdown but overseas travel suspended for UK





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that restaurants, pubs and shops will reopen as England’s lockdown is relaxed next week, but the ban on overseas travel could last longer. The earliest date for the resumption of non-essential international travel will be May 17, and officials warned on Monday that more time may be needed if coronavirus infections continue to rise elsewhere in the world. A decision will be made sooner, they said. We can’t be complacent – we can see the waves of disease plaguing other countries, and we’ve seen how this story unfolds, Johnson said at a press conference in London on Monday. We still don’t know how strong the vaccine shield will be when cases start to rise because I’m afraid they will. In England, declining hospitalization and death rates and the successful rollout of vaccines, which has seen more than 31.5 million people receive at least one dose, means the country is on track to continue to gradually lift the restrictions in place since early January. This means that starting April 12, non-essential stores will resume commerce, pubs and restaurants will once again serve customers at patio tables, personal services such as hairdressers will return, and outdoor attractions including zoos. , will reopen to visitors. As the government plans to live with the virus for the longer term, a new Covid passport system is being developed and everyone in England is urged to take quick and free viral tests twice a week. Ministers hope that Covid status passports will eventually make it easier to resume events with a live audience and ease travel restrictions and social distancing rules for thousands of businesses. Some pandemic measures may be needed beyond the end of the government’s current roadmap to facilitate the lockdown, officials said. The British Prime Minister presented the plans as well as the provisional conclusions of four political reviews at a press conference in London on Monday.



