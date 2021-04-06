Jokowi: Extreme weather conditions hamper distribution of aid to flash flood victims





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “JokowiWidodo called on his staff to immediately respond to the needs of flash flood victims in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). He received a report that distribution has so far been hampered by extreme weather conditions. “Respond immediately to the needs of the refugees. I know aid was sent on Sunday but due to the extreme weather conditions aid could not reach the scene, ”he said in a limited meeting on Tuesday April 6, 2021. The President called on the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and local governments to immediately list evacuation sites to ensure that logistical assistance was distributed. “Including public kitchens to meet the basic needs of the evacuees as well as the needs of babies and children, especially drinking water,” he added. He also ordered officers to speed up the evacuation process, provide health services at the disaster site and repair damaged infrastructure. “I also call for the restoration of the electrical network, the telecommunications network, the Internet network, logistics and fuel distribution so that aid can be immediately distributed.” The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has been ordered to step up the issuance of warnings of extreme weather conditions caused by tropical cyclone seroja. “Make sure that all regional officials and the population can access the weather forecasts published by BMKG and monitor them in order to remain vigilant”, Jokowi noticed. Flash floods, landslides and high winds hit 11 regencies and towns in eastern Nusa Tenggara last Sunday. According to BNPB data at 9:00 p.m. yesterday, 84 people died, 15 were injured and 71 people are missing. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and washed away by the floods. Lily: Jokowi expresses condolences after flash flooding at NTT, NTB

DEWI NURITA







