Mobile Free Food Program Expanded to More Cities – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has expanded its mobile free food program and launched it in three other cities to help the poor, especially the working class, get two square meals and s’ ensure that no one falls asleep hungry.

According to the plan, the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye (EKBNS) truck kitchen concept will begin operations in Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar before the advent of Ramazan. EKBNS mobile trucks carrying cooked food will visit workers’ communities and hospitals to distribute free meals.

The Prime Minister first launched the program on March 10 to serve free box lunches twice a day to employees in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The government plans to further expand the program to other cities.

Detailing the operations of EKBNS, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction and Social Security Division, Dr Sania Nishtar, said: In an initial phase, two trucks are currently serving the poor and the working class twin cities. Each truck supplies 1,500 people per day at designated service points. With the upcoming expansion to three more cities through 12 new truck kitchens, EKBNS would explicitly target those who cannot access Ehsaas Panagahs and Ehsaas Langars.

An official from the welfare department said the delivery of free meals would help the poor, deserving workers and pieceworkers save their hard-earned money to feed their families. The program will be expanded to other parts of the country later this year, the official said.

Designed to serve healthy meals, EKBNS truck kitchens are well equipped with safe cooking appliances. EKBNS is based on public-private partnership and hence Pakistan Baitul Mal is responsible for operating truck kitchens and Saylani Welfare International Trust for providing meals.

The Poverty Reduction and Social Security Division established a donor coordination group to encourage the private sector to fund the program.

Posted in Dawn on April 6, 2021

