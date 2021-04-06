Trump clowns for hidden bottle of coke after demanding boycott





Talk about awkward. Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Monday for hiding his beloved bottle of Coca-Cola in a photoshoot just days after calling for a Coca-Cola boycott of Georgia’s voting rights .

Stephen Miller, Trump’s former senior White House adviser, posted the photo of Trump sitting at his desk in Mar-a-Lago with the bottle of Coke hidden behind the phone.

“I just have a great meeting with President Trump!” Miller tweeted.

I just had a great meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky

– Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

Twitter being Twitter, many people zoomed in and identified the glass bottle of Coca-Cola, which the former ex-president is known to be obsessed with, so much so that he even had a Coca-Cola call button. Cola in the Oval Office during his tenure.

Also Read: Trump Clown On Office Oval Diet Coke Button After Biden Removes It: ‘How Cute’

“He hides his bottle of Coca-Cola behind the phone one day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola!” Josh Billinson tweeted.

He hides his bottle of Coca-Cola behind the phone one day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola! https://t.co/K2is5hpl7o pic.twitter.com/idDtVtkBeM

– Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2021

“Trump called for a Coke ban 3 days ago. How’s it going? ”Don Moynihan tweeted.

Trump called for a Coke ban 3 days ago.

How’s it going? pic.twitter.com/R0Ut4R77SL

– Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021

Here are a few more tweets:

Trump calls for boycotting the Coco Cola company, but Diet Coke for him is fine pic.twitter.com/zwpajA5RbE

– Uttam Shrestha (eRealUMShrestha) April 6, 2021

Trump’s #Coke bottle looks like … pic.twitter.com/9Eq0v0KCye

– Jilliette (@ jilliette17) April 6, 2021

Quick, hide the bottle of Coke! pic.twitter.com/8gYCJfeGdK

– Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 5, 2021

Still laughing at Trump’s boycott, then hiding a bottle of Coke behind his phone. I’m surprised Johnny Damon isn’t visible under Trump’s desk with a Delta flight parked outside the window as well.

– Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 5, 2021

Georgia Gov. Kemp signed a voting rights bill last month that drastically restricts access to early voting and postal voting, which has become a partisan point of contact for Republicans who have attempted to reverse the loss of Donald Trump to Joe Biden. In addition, the bill criminalizes giving people in line food and water.

The bill was passed by the GOP-controlled state legislature and comes after Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992. This was followed by a Democratic sweep in the double second round of the Senate elections in early January, which gave control of the Senate to the Democrats.







