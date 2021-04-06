CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantastic Cricket Tips & Update 11 For Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Championship Game





ECS T10 Portugal 2021 Match 1 will be played on Tuesday between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 at Estdio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo in Miranda do Corvo. The Knights of Coimbra will make their first appearance and are considered favorites. Their hitter and bowling seem more experienced than Gorkha 11.

On the other hand, Gorkha 11 will try to start their campaign with a win and show that they are not pushovers.

ECS T10 Portugal – Choice of staff:

Knights of Coimbra

Françoise Stoman, Chris Redhead, Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman, Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan Jr., Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singhain, Akdam, Sad Hossain Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Game eleven predicted

Knights of Coimbra

Chris Redhead, Francoise Stoneman, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, Parth Mukesh, Buks Stoneman, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Sign

Gorkha 11

Anurag Paudel, Azhar Andani, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Kunwar, Binit Kumar Singh, Binod Gyawali, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Suman Ghimire, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr., Sripal Matt

Match details

Match: Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha 11, Portugal T10, 2021 – Match 1

Date and time: April 6, 2021; 10 p.m.

Location: Municipal Stadium of Miranda do Corvo, Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch report

Being the first game of the tournament, the team that wins the toss would want to go bowling first and assess the pace and bounce of the wicket, and then continue it into the second inning. Spinners will receive a bit more help as the match progresses. There can be a running festival looking at the past record of the place. Teams like to run on this field as the wicket gets better for the stick in the second innings.

CK vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion CK vs GOR Dream11 Team

Fancy suggestion # 1: Françoise Stoneman, Suman Ghimire, Harjit Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Pedro Madeira, Imran Khan Jr., Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Chris Redhead, Lovey Saini, Sripal Matta

Captain: Imran Khan Jr. Vice-Captain: Andrew Winter

Fancy suggestion # 2: Françoise Stoneman, Suman Ghimire, Jagroop Singh, Harjit Singh, Pedro Madeira, M Siraj Nipo, Andrew Winter, Buks Stoneman, Mohsin Butt, Chris Redhead, Rahul Bhardwaj

Captain: Françoise Stoneman Vice-captain: Pedro Madeira

