Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: missing CRPF Jawans family hope PM Modi will release him





The family of CRPF CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who reportedly disappeared from the Chhattisgarh ambush site, hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release him as the Abhinandan squadron commander was from Pakistan captivity. The ambush by left-wing extremists in the Bijapur-Bastar forest area in Chhattisgarh on Saturday afternoon left at least 22 dead and 31 injured among CRPF members. Manhas would have disappeared. Although there has been no official word on his disappearance, family members claimed that IBC 24 (a local Chhattisgarh channel) informed them on Sunday morning that Manhas was alive and had been kidnapped by the Naxals. . Also read: Several failures in the Bastar of Chhattisgarh His wife Meenu Manhas hopes that the Indian government will recover her husband from the captivity of the Naxals. My husband has served the country for over nine years. He took part in several counterterrorism operations while on assignment in Srinagar, she told reporters. Now it is governments’ turn to fight for her jawan and get him back from Naxals hostage, she said and called on Prime Minister and Home Secretary Amit Shah to get her husband back just as they obtained Abhinandan from Pakistan captivity in February 2019.. Manhas, a resident of Netar Kothen in the Barnai region of Jammu, was recruited to CRPF in 2011. He was posted to Srinagar three months ago before being transferred to CRPF 210 CoBRA battalion in Chhattisgarh. Also Read: Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Search Operation Gone Wrong Vikrant Chib, brother-in-law of the missing jawan, said the family were in shock after IBC 24 claims Manhas was being held hostage by Naxals. He said they had contacted CRPF headquarters constantly by phone but there was no official word from them. They (CRPF officials) are just saying the search for Rakeshwar is ongoing, he added.

