Pakistani PM says ‘vulgarity’ drives men to rape women





Pakistani women brave threats and abuse to come out and march for their rights every year. Photo: Asif Hassan / AFP

Pakistanis who run the religious right-wing Daily Ummat call them whores. The Taliban threatened them and accused them of spreading vulgarity. Two Pakistani courts have ordered police investigations into clearly falsified videos that accuse them of committing blasphemy, a deadly crime in the country.

All they did was organize a march for women’s rights on March 8th. Organizers of a women-led collective called Aurat March (aurat translates to woman in Urdu) raised slogans against rape culture and demanded economic, reproductive, environmental and gender justice for all women. , trans and non-binary communities. Thousands of people attended across Pakistan.

Then they faced a coordinated campaign to slander, threaten and silence them. Pakistans organizers Aurat March then asked for the protection of their prime minister in an open letter.

Two days later, the Pakistani prime minister launched a classic blame for the victims. He linked the increase in rape cases in the country to what the Taliban and conservative newspapers accuse the organizers of the Aurat March: vulgarity. He also suggested that rape is on the rise because of what the victims wear.

In a virtual town hall on live TV, Prime Minister Imran Khan answered a question regarding the increase in cases of rape and sexual violence and said: If you indulge in vulgarity, it will have a impact on our society. He added: Not everyone has the will to resist temptation. This is why purdah is so important. Purdah is a term that can refer to gender segregation and modest clothing.

Pakistan officially records at least 11 cases of rape every day. Speaking in his Town Hall live, Prime Minister Khan said: “The prevalence of rape in Pakistan really concerns me. Reported rape cases represent only 1 percent of the actual numbers. [Rape] has really spread in our society.

His government approved the strict anti-rape ordinance in December 2020, which includes, among other promises, speedy trials and chemical castration of repeat offenders. Ironically, the organizers of the Aurat March led mass protests in September 2020 for anti-rape reforms after a senior police official accused the gang rape survivor of driving alone at night.

The organizers of the Aurat March believe that the measures of the ordinance do not concern the patriarchal structures and culture that allow rape.

Ahead of the prime minister’s town hall, Aurat March organizers wrote an open letter signed by nearly 600 supporters asking for his intervention, even as Twitter users flooded the prime ministers’ calendar with calls for action against them. PM Khan did not comment on the ongoing threats against Aurat March and the open letter they wrote to him. But last year, he called the reaction against them culture shock.

In South Asia, responsibility for sex crimes often rests with victims and survivors. Since 2018, Aurat March organizers, supporters and allies have been highlighting the institutional failure towards survivors and the root causes of rape culture.

Last year, Aurat March’s slogan: My body, my choice or Mera jism, mera suffered an aggressive backlash, with organizers of the various chapters in the city facing rape and death threats in line. One step was even bombarded with stones.

This year marked an unprecedented effort to prevent women from claiming their rights. It’s always been dangerous [for women to march in Pakistan]Farzana Bari, a veteran women’s rights activist who heads Aurat Azadi March in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, told VICE World News. But this time, things took a more dangerous turn.

In the days following the rallies on March 8 this year, a spate of coordinated online attacks was fueled by doctored videos and photos of the protest itself. In a video, the women raising the slogan, Mullah (a Muslim cleric) should listen has been distorted to Allah should listen.

This sign, which was also tampered with, says I was 9 and he was 50. I was silenced, and yet even today his voice echoes from the mosque. “The troll gang on Twitter interpreted it as blasphemy against the Prophet. Photo: Aurat mars

In another, a photo of a banner of the Pakistani feminist organization Womens Democratic Front (with red, white and purple colors) was falsely presented as the French flag. France is extremely unpopular in Pakistan.

The flag of the feminist group Women’s Democratic Front has been distorted in the spoofed tweets. Photo: Aurat Azadi March Islamabad 2021

Organizers have switched to damage control mode to clear up the creeping misinformation. Many were forced into hiding. This is the first time that false blasphemy claims have been militarized against Aurat March, Farieha Aziz, co-founder of Bolo Bhi, a Pakistani non-profit digital rights organization, told VICE World News. The implications of these allegations are not only deliberate and malicious, but also put lives at risk.

The Pakistani Taliban, a banned militant group, threatened the organizers with this warning: “Arrange, there are still a lot of young Muslims here who know how to protect Islam and the limits set by Allah.

In a series of tweets, the organizers of Aurat March said the bogus posts were created to elicit some sort of backlash, if not fatal.

On March 26, local court judges in Karachi and Peshawar ordered police to investigate blasphemy charges against some of the women organizers. Petitions in both cities named numerous organizers all the women accusing them of displaying obscene posters and insulting the Prophet Muhammad and his companions at a rally.

In the past, vigilantes have lynched and killed people accused of blasphemy. In some cases, the murderers are celebrated. Data compiled by Al Jazeera revealed that at least 77 blasphemy suspects have been murdered since 1990.

Blasphemy charges are a license to kill in Pakistan, Usama Khilji, another Bolo Bhi co-founder, told VICE World News. Their names and photos are everywhere, and some right-wing newspapers are spreading it. This despite many efforts to dispel disinformation.

Rizwan Saeed, who documents toxic masculinity in Southeast Asian digital spaces through Aurat Marchs online activity, observed that this year’s abuse came after troll gangs met about three months ago. before the March 8 rallies. Unlike previous years, this year was planned and had only one goal: to create a false narrative about the women protesting.

This troll gang was made up of men and even women threatened by those who defy patriarchal norms and came together just to spread anti-Aurat March hashtags, the digital researcher told VICE World News.

[These trolls] want to reclaim their space in the digital world and protect their interpretations of local norms, religious traditions and culture, Saeed said.

I also came across a video where a woman’s voice was replaced with that of a barking dog, Saeed added. It shows extreme misogyny on the part of another group of trolls, who did not allege blasphemy but simply wanted to channel their hatred against women.

Khilji said his organization reached out to Twitter to remove the doctored viral videos, but by the time Twitter responded to some of them, the damage was done. Twitter really needs to devote more local language resources and expertise at the time of the crisis, as their response time could put people’s lives at risk, he said.

