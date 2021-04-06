Boris Johnson will not rule out the use of Covid-19 certificates to enter pubs

The British will have to get used to the idea of vaccine passports becoming a feature of our lives until the pandemic subsides, with the possibility that they will be needed for a pub visit, the government warned on Monday.









A Cabinet Office review of Covid-19 status certificates indicates that they may still be needed for pubs, restaurants and other hospitality establishments, despite previous suggestions that this may not be necessary (Photo: Reuters / Hannah Mckay)





The movement will cause anger in the hotel industry, who warned that imposing passports for daily trips to the pub would hurt their already struggling businesses and fuel backlash among MPs from all parties opposed to the certificates plan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday evening that to require people in the UK to have a certificate proving they are not infectious by showing a vaccination, a negative test in the past 24 hours or proof of immunity against disease in the previous six months not to be introduced until at least June 21, the final step in England’s roadmap lifting restrictions.

The certificates are likely to be used in theaters, football matches and concerts and are tested at a number of events this month.

However, the PM did not rule out that the certificates are also required for pubs, saying only that they will not be needed in pub gardens for the second stage of the roadmap, starting Monday April 12. next.

Mr Johnson also said it was too early to say whether the certificates would be required for the children. Government sources said there were no plans to introduce certificates for those under 16, but refused to rule out the prospect altogether.

Vaccine passports how they would work Vaccine passports could take the form of a digital certificate showing one of three items: vaccination, a recent negative test, or natural immunity determined on the basis of a positive test taken within the previous six months. People can prove their status using an app. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove suggested the UK could learn from a similar system already in use in Israel. The Israeli approach involves a smartphone app and the NHS application could serve a similar purpose here, he wrote in The Sunday Telegraph. A paper certificate could also be used. According to the government, the NHS is working to provide individuals with a way to demonstrate their coronavirus status through digital, not digital, channels. The so-called passports are likely to be used for large events, such as sporting events and concerts, or to enter places where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as theaters, nightclubs and bars. Although the Prime Minister suggested that a certificate could give maximum confidence to businesses and customers when the company reopens, opening of shops on April 12, including pubs, restaurants and non-essential stores, will not be required to introduce certification. Paul Gallagher

Mr Johnson also declined to confirm that there would be a House of Commons vote on the plans, saying: First of all, we need to figure out exactly what the proposal might be, but certainly if there is. something to submit to Parliament, I have no doubt that we will. do this.

The government’s review of the Covid-19 certificates makes it clear to ministers that they have no choice but to introduce them.

This is because other countries, including Israel and the European Union, are developing their own systems, and in the UK, some companies and organizations are already able to ask customers for proof of their Covid status, provided that it complies with equality legislation.

The review adds: The government believes that the introduction of a ban on [asking for proof] would in most cases be an unwarranted intrusion into the way companies choose to secure their premises.

Mr Johnson is facing widespread rebellion from his own backbench MPs on the issue as well as opposition from Labor and Liberal Democrat MPs.