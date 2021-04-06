Why do Prime Minister Modi and General Bajwa want to do business with the peace talks between India and Pakistan? Nothing else matters

Text size:

Iit’s been a week from Pakistan Returned on his decision to open trade with India, blocking a movement to normalize ties led by none other than the powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan. Four ministers, each of them a creature of the military establishment, stood up to their prime minister and the man representing the Pakistani army, to whom they owe their political life.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister of Railways Sheikh Rashid and Minister of Planning Asad Umar none of them would be in power even one day if the benevolent hand of the military establishment did not was not on their head.

So how did these four ministers dare to do this?

There’s a long, colorful tale with multiple smokescreens, feints, double crosses, plus the ability to play both sides shorthand for the fog of war. And then there is the possibility that the military establishment will be divided between General Bajwa and his ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, which means that part of Imran Khan’s government is paying its debt to the past and the other in the future.

Changes in the diplomatic landscape

A certain feverish rhythm has seeped into both India and Pakistan from Bajwa called bury the past and advance in a speech on March 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly followed this up with a letter to Imran Khan, wishing Pakistan his best wishes for his national day on March 23.

Now rumor has it that the two high commissioners in Delhi and Islamabad will be exchanged as soon as possible, and the two high commissions re-established at this very moment, they are working at half their capacity.

Ajay Bisaria, who was expelled from Pakistan after August 5, 2019 when the Modi government changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union and is now India’s High Commissioner to Canada, can return to Pakistan. The other name on the cards is Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri, who previously served in Islamabad as a political adviser.

On the Pakistani side, the two names in circulation are the Pakistani Ambassador to India Moin ul Haque, who had been seconded to visit India but was diverted to Beijing after August 5, 2019, as well as the Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada. Raza Bashir Tarar. He is the brother of famous Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar.

Political observers in India and Pakistan say the teacup storm associated with the overthrow of Pakistan’s own cupboards decision last week on the import of sugar and yarn and cotton from India should be treated exactly like this.

These sources said General Bajwas’ call to improve relations was based on a clear realization that neither Pakistan nor India could afford to remain in a state of hostility any longer. And while he was certainly not engaging in the export-import of goods from India, be it sugar or cotton, he had clearly argued that the Kashmir issue was clearly at the heart of this relationship improved.

Certainly, the declaration of the Pakistani Cabinets which conditions any future improvement of relations with India by going back to the position before August 5, 2019 complicates matters. But PM Modis’s message of goodwill to Imran Khan, as well as to heal soon wishes to Kashmiri leader Farooq Abdullah recalls going to meet the prime minister to inquire about rumors that Article 370 was to be repealed just before troops have moved into the valley, and the Prime Minister had hesitated are already seen as a precursor of the measures that India will take in Kashmir.

Along with restoring 4G internet connectivity to J&K and releasing political prisoners, Delhi is reportedly considering a series of stages in the valley that could ease Pakistan’s descent and seize the moment.

Pakistani internal war

So why did the four Pakistani ministers undermine their own prime minister and army chief by voting against resuming trade?

First of all, it is assumed that the military establishment is not the uniform group it is supposed to be; that Bajwa supports Prime Minister Imran Khan, but that his colleagues, including ISI chief Faiz Hameed, can support others in Imran’s cabinet like Shah Mehmood Qureshi. If this is true, then the intestinal war at Pakistan’s Cabinet meeting last week is understandable.

Second, the overthrow makes the civilians, not the military, seem like really in control of Pakistan, a smokescreen that the Rawalpindi establishment wants the rest of the world to see.

Third, since the military is actually in charge of India’s Pakistani policy, it may have wanted to see how the Nawaz Sharif and the Zardari-Bhutto opposition, who have spent long years trying to make the peace with India, would react. In fact, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and member of the Muslim League Nawaz Sharif, has said that the nation will not accept any deal in Kashmir.

Fourth, General Bajwa could test the waters to see how far the Indian side is willing to go to keep the peace. Is India, for example, ready to endure the heat of a US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the resulting void being filled by Pakistan?

And fifth, what can India do to sweeten the Kashmir pill for Pakistan? The point is, Bajwa & Co understands that the Modi government is not returning to the pre-August 5, 2019 position in Kashmir, but has always engaged in talks with Delhi. And now that talks are stuck on importing sugar and cotton, what can Delhi do to change Rawalpindis’ mind?

A loaded story

The problem with India-Pakistan history is that the story presents itself not only as a tragedy and a farce, but also as a series of missed opportunities. Only 20 years ago, in July 2001, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee invited former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf to Agra to make peace. Vajpayee has since died and Musharraf lives in exile in Dubai. Only two generations of Indians and Pakistanis have since reached adulthood. The anniversary of this event will soon be upon us.

Three years later, in January 2004, Vajpayee was traveling to Islamabad to shake hands with the man he soon repelled in Agra, the Indian cricket team was playing in Pakistan, and the Pakistanis were opening their homes to unknown visitors. across the border and traders were refusing to take money for the goods that these visitors had purchased. There was great hope in the air, an excitement that the borders would soon become transparent.

In 2007, Musharraf and Manmohan Singh were ready to make peace with a 4-point plan for Kashmir, but the lawyer movement in Pakistan came in the way, Musharraf was quickly overthrown and two years later, Benazir Bhutto been murdered.

The start-stop-start during the Modi years is far too well known to be told, but the moral of the story is that if India believes itself to be South Asia’s greatest power, then it must take responsibility. peace in South Asia. Far too many years have been wasted trying to punish a reluctant neighbor. Meanwhile, China has moved in.

It’s still unclear exactly what paved the way for this latest episode of background talks, but because it’s so welcome, no one is really asking for it. Ordinary people on both sides of the border, who don’t have much to do with the perversities of politics, wonder why we just can’t have normal relationships and do normal things like travel, make ourselves friends and discover new things.

For those who are aging, the feeling that both countries are running out of time is growing. Next year, when India celebrates 75 years of independence with Prime Minister Modi at the helm, it will not be possible to escape the thought that the vivisection of Akhand Bharat, as the RSS describes the nation of ‘before 1947, was accompanied by the forced migration of about 17 million people from both sides and the killings of about a million.

Carnage like this is even rarer than a pandemic. And yet Indians, Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs thought nothing of murder, rape and the destruction of relationships built over the centuries. Can the two nations, in 2022, finally emerge from the holocaust of 1947?

Is this what Ajit Doval and General Bajwa, who are generally thought to be the interlocutors of the India-Pakistan side chain, are doing?

Some say Pakistan is looking for a Kashmir face saver, a return to statehood, which would mean an elected government would take power. While Delhi has no aversion to this roadmap, it is more than likely that the establishment of a state in Kashmir will be the culmination, rather than the beginning, of peace negotiations between India and Pakistan.

So what could India and Pakistan do today that would help both sides save face and declare victory? This search for a framework of give-and-take, to map out the contours of an agreement, is probably happening today.

One thing is clear. Both PM Modi and Gen Bajwa are serious. Nothing and no one else matters.

Opinions are personal. You can follow her on Twitter @jomalhotra.

Edited by Fiza Ranalvi Jha.

