PM Modi asks doctors to help elderly woman who passed out during speech





Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in poll-hit states in the midst of the election season. On several occasions he has been seen interrupting his speeches, which are followed by thousands of people and watched live by even more people, and asking his team to help those with problems. Read also – PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs on COVID-19 situation, vaccine collection Thursday Prime Minister Modi did the same on Tuesday, addressing a campaign rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. The main BJP activist interrupted his speech and again asked his team to help an elderly woman. Read also – PM Modi welcomes Mamata to Varanasi with an “ external ” provocation and asks her how she will react to the chants of “ Har Har Mahadev ” An elderly woman appeared to have passed out from dehydration during her rally as she stood in the audience. PM Modi noticed her from the scene and asked her doctors to help “mata ji” and take care of her. Also Read – Video: PM Modi interrupts his speech and asks his medical team to check on a BJP worker who passed out during a rally in Tamulpur, Assam He said, “Mere sath jo doctor hai, please dekhiye. Mata ji ko paani vagera dijiye, unki chinta kijiye (The doctor who is with me, please see. Give mata ji water) “

“Mere team ke doctor waha pahuche turant (the doctors on my team will see her immediately)”, added PM Modi. After making sure his doctors were taking care of the woman, the Prime Minister continued his speech. Watch the video below: #LOOK | Prime Minister Modi asks his team of medics to help a woman who encountered problems with dehydration during a campaign rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/6wC14HKfof – ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021 A few days ago, on April 3, PM Modi interrupted his speech and ordered the PMP medical team accompanying him to check whether an elderly BJP worker had passed out due to dehydration while ‘he stood in the audience. “PMO’s medical team, please help the man in the audience who appears to be in need of water. Please help him immediately, ”Prime Minister Modi said.







