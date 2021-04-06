More American coal retired under Trump than in Obama’s second term





A group of coal miners wave at Donald Trump Photo: Steve Helber (AP)

Remember all of Donald Trump’s promises to get the coal miners back to work? It turns out that his repeated attacks on the environment in an attempt to bail out dirty fuels were in vain. More coal-fired electricity was taken off the grid under Trump’s presidency than under former President Barack Obama’s second term, according to a new analysis from Global Energy Monitor.

Trump has only been out of office for a few months, but it’s kind of crazy to remember how hard Trump worked to help the coal industry. As well as rolling back over 100 environmental regulations during his tenure, let’s not forget how comfortable he was with coal rulers and how his Department of Energy tried to tick off items. a literal wish list of suggestions to save the coal industry. Baron Bob Murray.

But the new report, which is the 2020 version of an annual publication by Global Energy Monitor, a non-governmental organization that monitors fossil fuels, has the cold hard truth: A coal-friendly Washington was not living up to the standards. market forces. that led to coal, plus a pandemic in Trump last year that hit the industry hard.

The fact that the coal-fired power plant withdrawals under Trump have overtaken Obama shows that coal is in structural decline in the United States, Christine Shearer, director of the coal program at Global Energy Monitor, said in an email. Coal simply cannot compete with cheaper alternatives, even with a presidential administration that has done everything in its power to increase the use of coal and extend the life of coal-fired power plants.

G / O Media can get a commission

In Trump’s four years in office, a total of 52.4 GW of coal-fired electricity was withdrawn, up from 48.9 GW in Obamas’ second term. (Only 18 GW of coal-fired electricity was withdrawn under Obamas’ first term.) This is a little different from the number of coal-fired power plants: 289 coal-fired units retired from Obama in the second term, up from 172 at the end of Trump. But those numbers alone don’t tell the story: Many small coal-fired units retired under Obama, and the units that retired under Trump were on average larger, Shearer explained.

Before we celebrate, there is bad news on the global coal front. According to the report, the world actually added coal capacity development last year for the first time in five years, despite coal-fired power plants falling like flies in the United States and other countries. Most of this new development has taken place in China, which commissioned 38.4 GW of new coal-fired power plants last year, 76% of total new construction worldwide.

China also added a record number of renewable energy last year, Shearer said. But provinces trying to use coal-fired power projects to ease the pandemic economic downturn and relaxed government regulations meant the number of new coal-fired developments also increased last year.

Central government reforms discouraging the use of coal power have been incomplete and uneven across the country, resulting in high levels of commissioning for both renewable energy and coal, resulting in resulted in a comprehensive energy strategy, Shearer said.

Fortunately, Shearer said, much of the rest of the world is moving in the opposite direction as China strengthens its capabilities. Southern countries and [Southeast] Asia like India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan and Indonesia were all seen as the next big hot spots for coal power growth, after China, she said. But what we are seeing is government after government in these countries is canceling their coal-fired power plant projects, to the point where we do not anticipate an increase in construction in any of these countries.

As for the United States, despite the rapid pace of retirements, there is still room for more work. According to the report, there are 233.6 GW of coal-fired electricity still on the grid; Currently, only a third of these active factories are expected to cease operations by 2035. In addition, 141.1 GW of factories, more than half of which have no fixed decommissioning date. Keeping the pressure on coal-fired retirements and accelerating a clean energy revolution that focuses on a just transition for coal workers could help the Biden administration break one of many records Trump is undoubtedly embarrassed to have.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos