Jokowi pushes to speed up evacuation of victims to NTT, NTB





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged to speed up the evacuation of victims affected by the tropical cyclone Seroja disaster in the provinces of Nusa Tenggara East (NTT) and Nusa Tenggara West (NTB). “The first is the acceleration of the evacuation process for the search and rescue of the undiscovered victims,” ​​President Joko Widodo said Tuesday at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. President Jokowi made the statement during a limited videoconference meeting on “Disaster Management in West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara Provinces”, in which participants included Indonesian ministers from the Cabinet directly working. related to governors and district chiefs of which affected by the disaster. << I urge the head of the BNPB (National Agency for Disaster Prevention), head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), assisted by the military commander and the chief of police, to mobilize SAR personnel extra, so that they can reach more affected people. and isolated areas, ”noted the Head of State. These areas include various island groups in the NTT, such as Alor Island, Padar Island, and other islands. “I also call on the Minister of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) to direct heavy equipment from various places, and if the land road is still difficult to penetrate, I also call for accelerating the opening of accesses both by road maritime than air ”, the Head of State noted. The death toll in flash floods and landslides due to the extreme weather conditions triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province rose to 128 by the end of Monday. “A total of 128 people lost their lives in the extreme weather conditions in several regions (of the province),” said in Jakarta, Jakarta, the head of the Center for data, information and communication on disasters. of the National Disaster Prevention Agency (BNPB). Tuesday. The deaths included 67 in Lembata, 49 in East Flores and 12 in Alor. Meanwhile, 72 people are still missing, including 28 in Alo, 23 in East Flores and 21 in Lembata. According to data from the BNPB’s operations control center, a total of 2,019 families, or 8,424 people, took refuge and 1,083 families, or 2,683 people, were affected by the disaster on Monday at 11 p.m. Western Indonesia time ( WIB). “Most of the people who fled their homes are in East Sumba, reaching 7,212 (1,803 families), 958 in Lembata, 672 people (153 families) in Rote Ndao, 284 people (63 families) in West Sumba and 256 in East Flores. ” Jati pointed out. The extreme weather conditions, triggered by Tropical Cyclone Seroja, could potentially affect eastern Nusa Tenggara in the coming days. The tropical cyclone affected the provincial capital of Kupang and the districts of East Flore, Malaka, Lembata, Ngada, West Sumba, East Sumba, Rote Ndao and Alor. The tropical cyclone affected homes and public facilities. No less than 119 houses suffered severe damage, 118 houses suffered moderate damage and 34 houses suffered slight damage, while severe damage was caused to 14 public facilities and slight damage to one public facility. Seeds of the tropical cyclone have been detected since April 2 and have caused heavy rains and heavy waves. The effects of the cyclone were felt in most areas of eastern Nusa Tenggara.

