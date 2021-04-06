Trump dismisses donor complaints about shady fundraising





In a statement made through his post-White House Political Action Committee, former President Donald Trump has taken turns criticizing and admitting the premise of an explosive investigation showing his campaign, the Republican Party and their shared accounts overcharged donors by over $ 122 million in the last year they had to repay.

In another highly partisan story, the failed New York Times over the weekend wrote a completely misleading one-sided attack article that attempted to denigrate our record-breaking grassroots fundraising operation during the 2020 campaign, Trump said in a press release Monday.

Quoting extensively from campaign finance experts, the Times report examined Federal Election Commission records for both presidential campaigns and reached out to Trump donors who said they felt cheated by expensive donations. The investigation found that the Trump campaign buried the recurring nature of donations in pre-ticked boxes and fine print, inundating banks and credit card companies with fraud complaints.

Instead of denying the allegations, Trump asserted, “This was also done by the Democrats.” But the Times found that the fraud complaints were not equally bipartisan.

President Joe Biden’s campaign grossed $ 21 million in repayments last year, a fraction of what the Trump campaign had to repay. Bank officials reported a “negligible” number of fraud complaints, as opposed to the “eruption” of those that “flooded” the Trump campaign. ActBlue, a nonprofit Democratic donation platform, has phased out the so-called “pre-checked” boxes for recurring donations that its for-profit Republican counterpart WinRed was using, according to the Times.

The Times reported on the effects of these policies.

It was like a scam, Stacy Blatt, a 63-year-old cancer patient, told The Times. He passed away in February.

The Kansas man’s bank account was emptied of $ 3,000, he said, without his knowledge, due to the Trump 2020 campaign’s expert use of pre-checked boxes to maximize income.

A pre-checked box reads, in large bold letters:

It’s the last month before Election Day and we need EVERY Patriot to step in if he’s going to WIN FOUR MORE YEARS for President Trump. It is revitalizing our economy, restoring LAW & ORDER and bringing us back to American greatness, but it is not yet done. This is your chance with President Trump and MAXIMIZE your impact NOW!

A much smaller sentence below that reads: Make it a weekly recurring donation until 11/3.

The campaign’s aggressive use of fine print fundraising for the Money Poor helped them at a key point, but they ultimately issued over 530,000 refunds worth around $ 64.3 million more ten times the amount repaid by President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign.

Bandits! Victor Amelino, 78, told the newspaper which noted that the repeated billing effort against his savings amounted to nearly $ 8,000 for Trump’s campaign. I am retired. I can’t afford all the bloody money.

While the complaints in the story were brought against Trump by his own supporters, the 45th president’s statement attacked the Times for its reporting and accused the newspaper of pro-Democrat bias.

“Our support in 2020 was so bignever before seen (received more votes than any sitting president in history, by far), that it has become a major threat to the Democratic Party, which is why the New York Times immediately rushed to defend their radical. Left allies, ”Trump’s statement continued.

TheTimes report, however, did not defend the Democratic Party’s use of repeat billing. He detailed the slightest extent to which the Biden campaign used these fundraising methods, which ActBlue claimed he was abandoning.

“Biden officials said they rarely use pre-checked boxes to have donations automatically recur on a monthly or weekly basis; the exception was on landing pages where advertisements and emails had explicitly asked supporters to become regular donors, ”the story of Shane Goldmacher noted at one point.

“The use of pre-checked boxes is not unprecedented in politics, and WinRed said it was simply adopting tactics ActBlue put in place years ago,” the report noted later. ActBlue said in a statement that it has started phasing out pre-verified recurring boxes “unless groups explicitly request recurring contributions.” Some prominent Democratic groups, including the two Congressional campaign committees, continue to pre-check recurring boxes regardless of this focus. Yet Democratic repayment rates were only a small fraction of last year’s Trump campaigns.

The report also cited bank officials who said few complaints were made against ActBlue, while noting that online review websites contain a plethora of such complaints.

Before our two campaigns, 2016 and 2020, Republicans would still lose small dollar donations, ”the former president’s statement continued. “Now we are winning, or we are doing very well, because we are the American Workers’ Party, and we beat the Democrats at their own game. We learned from Liberal ActBluean and now we are better than them!” In fact, a lot of people were so enthusiastic that they gave over and over again, and in some cases where they gave too much, we would quickly refund their contributions. “

But as the Times reported, some of those refunds weren’t at all so quick. And the campaign was only able to reimburse them on the basis of subsequent fundraising for false allegations of electoral fraud. Indeed: an orderly way of lending money on the basis of a recurring donation scheme, but programmed to exceed federal contribution limits.

Trump’s oft-alleged and unsupported fraud allegations also resurfaced in Monday afternoon’s statement.

“Except for massive voter fraud, it was a campaign that was easily won by your favorite Republican president, me!” Trump falsely claimed.

“Our fundraising efforts, in conjunction with the Republican Party, have all been done legally, and all in an effort to ensure that my administration can continue to make America great again,” the statement continued. “The elections, on the other hand, have been massively rigged and stolen, and now watch what happens to our country.”

Trump released the statement through Save America, a political action committee intended to extend his influence within the Republican Party through to his post-presidency.

[image via via ALEX EDELMAN_AFP via Getty Images]

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

