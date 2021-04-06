Prime Minister Narendra Modi interrupts his speech in Bengal to help an elderly woman. Watch





PM Modi was addressing a rally in Bengal today. New Delhi / Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his campaign speech at a rally in Bengal this afternoon when he saw a woman in need of medical treatment, ANI news agency reported. In a video posted by ANI, the Prime Minister can be seen on stage as he tells his team of medics to take care of the old lady. “Mother sath jo doctor hain, zara dekhiye wo mata ji ko pani dijiye .. unki chinta kijiye. Simple team ke doctors wahan pahunchiye turant (The doctors who are with me, please take care of the elderly woman there. Please give her some water. Please get there as soon as possible), ”PM said. Modi in the 31-second clip before resuming his speech. #LOOK | Prime Minister Modi asks his team of medics to help a woman who encountered problems with dehydration during a campaign rally in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/6wC14HKfof ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021 During the rally in Cooch Behar, Prime Minister Modi referred to a dehydrated woman in the crowd of attendees, ANI news agency reported. Last week a similar incident occurred in Assam. Stopping in the middle of his speech in Tamulpur, Assam, PM @narendramodi quickly ordered the PMO team of medics to provide immediate assistance to an elderly person, Shri Hari Charan Das, in the rally. who was apparently dehydrated. He has been assisted and is stable now, “the BJP tweeted with a clip where the prime minister was seen leading his medical team to help an elderly man in the crowd. Pause in the middle of his speech in Tamulpur in Assam, PM arenarendramodi quickly ordered the PMO team of medics to provide immediate assistance to an elderly person, Shri Hari Charan Das, in the gathering who was apparently dehydrated. He was treated and is stable now. pic.twitter.com/iuCMCy9LqF BJP (@ BJP4India) April 3, 2021 PM Modi has visited Assam and Bengal on several occasions to campaign for the BJP in recent months. Bengal votes in eight record-breaking phases to elect the next government. The Trinamool Congress, which seeks a third consecutive term, is in a triangular competition with the BJP and the Left Congress combine. Today, the vote is launched for the third phase in 31 constituencies. PM Modi today attacked Mamata Banerjee and her party during the rally. “For 10 years your corruption morons continued to plunder Bengal and you were a silent spectator. For 10 years the injustice with North Bengal continued, but you chose to be a silent spectator.” “For 10 years women, Dalits, backward classes and tea workers have been victims of injustice, you kept watching. For 10 years, the farmers were deprived of irrigation and storage facilities, but Didi, you were just a spectator, ”he added.







