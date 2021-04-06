Muslim voting bank appears to be escaping Mamata Banerjee’s grip





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking Cooch Behar during the third phase of elections in the state. Calcutta: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal to the Muslim population of Bengal not to divide their voices indicates that they have lost their support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. In this regard, he also pointed out that a similar appeal made to Hindus by the BJP would have drawn the ire of the Election Commission and the media on the party. Campaigning in Cooch Behar, North Bengal, with the state’s third phase of elections underway, the prime minister also told the crowd he would return their love “with interest, in the form of development”. With 27 percent of Bengal’s population comprised of Muslims, votes are essential for Ms. Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress as it faces the challenge of the BJP. But this time, the entry of two Muslim leaders – All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen or AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and a religious leader from Furfura Sharif – disturbed the ground. “Dear Didi, recently you said that all Muslims should unite and not allow their votes to be divided. You say that means that you are convinced that the Muslim voting bank is also out of your hands, the Muslims have also turned away from you, ”said PM Modi. “That you have to say it publicly – it shows that you lost the election,” he added. “Didi, you are abusing the Election Commission. But if we had asked the Hindus to unite and vote for the BJP, we would have received eight or ten notices from the Election Commission. Editorials would have been written about us all over the place. the country, “he added. The BJP has called for Election Commission action against Ms Banerjee, alleging that she violated the People’s Representation Act by asking Muslims to come together and vote for her Trinamool Congress. Ms. Banerjee was vehement about the entry of two Muslim leaders into the ballot arena. She called AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi the BJP’s “B team” and called the Indian Secular Front – led by influential Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui, who is part of the CPM-Congress alliance – “more dangerous than a cobra ”. “A traitor came out of Furfura Sharif who took money from BJP. You have to remember that you cannot win in Bengal by betrayal,” she had said. Prime Minister Modi also claimed that Ms Banerjee damaged the self-esteem of Bengalis by alleging that people came to her rallies for money. “Didi, people say you play football a lot. In football there is an own goal … You scored a personal goal on the election field. You yourself accepted the truth,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos