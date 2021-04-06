US, Iran set to start indirect nuclear talks in Vienna





VIENNA (AP) Efforts to bring the United States back to the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program are set to step up a gear Tuesday as Iran and the five world powers that remain in the deal meet in Vienna while the United States must start indirect talks with Tehran.

The announcement on Friday that Washington and Tehran would start indirect talks through intermediaries was one of the first signs of tangible progress in efforts to bring the two countries back to terms of the deal, which tied Iran to restrictions. in exchange for easing US and international sanctions.

Then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, opting for what he called a maximum pressure campaign of stepped up US sanctions.

Since then, Iran has consistently violated restrictions in the agreement, such as the amount of enriched uranium it can store and the purity to which it can enrich it. Tehran’s measures were calculated to pressure other nations in the deal with Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain to do more to offset crippling sanctions reimposed under Trump.

President Joe Biden took office saying going back to the deal and putting Iran’s nuclear program back under international restrictions was a priority. But Iran and the United States disagree over the Iranian demands that the sanctions be lifted first.

Senior foreign ministry officials from countries still in the agreement, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, are holding a meeting chaired by the European Union on Tuesday in Vienna.

A US delegation headed by the administration’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, is also expected in the Austrian capital. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the talks will be structured around working groups that the Europeans will form with other parties to the deal.

Price said on Monday that the talks were a healthy step forward, but added that we do not anticipate an early or immediate breakthrough as these talks, we fully anticipate, will be difficult.

We do not currently anticipate that there will be direct talks with Iran, he said. Of course, we remain open to them. And so we have to see how things are going early this week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter on Friday: No Iran-US meeting. Useless.

A statement issued after the virtual meeting of the parties to the agreement on Friday said the aim of their meeting on Tuesday was to clearly identify the lifting of sanctions and nuclear implementation measures, including by convening group meetings. experts concerned.

Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, an Iranian prosecutor said 10 officials had been indicted in recent years by the military shooting of a Ukrainian airliner in which 176 people were killed.

Iran faced heavy international criticism last month for issuing a final report that accused human error but named no one.

