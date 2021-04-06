Easyjet warns Boris Johnson’s travel plan is only for ‘people who can afford it’

Easyjet CEO Johan Lundgren said Boris Johnson’s “traffic light” travel plan was only for those “who can afford it”.

Many executives in the travel industry have expressed their anger, following the Prime Minister’s press conference on the coronavirus yesterday.

Boris Johnson has said the country will continue on its roadmap and outdoor dining and drinking will start again next week.

But he warned people not to book travel abroad and stressed that those who wish to go on vacation will have to be “realistic” about the resumption of travel.

Downing Street has confirmed that when the rules eventually loosen and people can go on vacation, a traffic light system will be in place.

Travelers arriving from countries classified as green will not be required to self-isolate, although pre-departure and post-arrival testing is still required.

For those classified as orange or red, the restrictions will remain as is with the arrivals required to isolate or enter quarantine.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren has warned that the government’s plan to require holidaymakers returning from “green” countries to pass pre-departure and post-arrival tests will only open international travel “to people who can afford it ”.

Johan Lundgren told BBC Breakfast: “It shouldn’t be necessary to add additional complexities and costs to travel to and from these destinations, but what the government proposed yesterday is that it was looking to introduce a two-test system, which means that even in these green countries, this green category of destinations, you will still have to incur additional costs to do so.

“If the government chose to take one of these PCR tests, which cost much more than the cost of an average easyJet fare for example, you wouldn’t open international travel to everyone, you would open up international travel. to people who can afford it.

“I don’t think it’s right, I don’t think it’s right, and I don’t think it’s necessarily medically and scientifically established that it’s the right thing to do.

“If they choose, however, to go that route to set up the tests, it should be the same type of test, the lateral flow test, which is much cheaper, more accessible, which is used to open the domestic market. sector as an example. “

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: The government cannot continue to reverse as hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk.

“He urgently needs to put in place safe solutions for traveling for business, leisure and to see family.”

Clive Wratten, head of the Business Travel Association, said: “Today’s announcement from the Prime Minister is more than disappointing.

“We are leading the way in immunization and science. It is a cause for great celebration, but if we are to restart our economy, we must have a clear path to international travel and trade.

“It was thrown back onto the road again.”